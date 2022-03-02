One is the undisputed leader of the IUP men’s basketball team, the guy who must have the ball in his hands.
The other, maybe someday he’ll take on that role, but for now, he must find a way to get his hands on the ball.
Right now, IUP (26-2) just needs a steady wingman for Armoni Foster going into tonight’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference quarterfinal matchup with California (21-8) at the KCAC.
Dallis Dillard, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard from Harlem, N.Y., who started the season watching from the bench as a redshirt, was summoned into action when Shawndale Jones, Foster’s original wingman, went down with a season-ending torn ACL at the start of December. His role was to back up another freshman, Kyle Polce, who moved into the starting lineup when Jones went down.
Now Dillard is a starter for the Hawks, fulfilling IUP’s season-long mantra of “next man up” to cover for injuries to various players. He moved into the starting lineup a couple weeks ago when Polce suffered a bone bruise on his knee. Polce, obviously hobbled, returned last week, but Saturday he banged the knee late in a 72-64 win over Pitt-Johnstown and left the KCAC on crutches.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Dillard said. “I’m taking it all in and living in the moment. As I go along, game by game, I get better at game speed and the way the game is played. So, it’s been step by step, and I have great captains and great leaders so I think it’s worked out pretty good.”
Foster is IUP’s leader in every regard, averaging 20.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 37 minutes of playing time on the court and serving as the motivational voice on and off it. Jones’ injury left a gaping hole that couldn’t be completely covered. He was averaging 25 points per game, and teamed with Foster and redshirt junior Dave Morris, IUP’s perimeter was giving defenses fits, and the Hawks were averaging 95 points per game.
Dillard understands his role: to be the guy who flies in from nowhere to snag a rebound; to get a deflection on defense that starts a fast break; to make the pass that sets up the pass; and to take the shot when presented an open opportunity.
On Saturday, Dillard grabbed three of his four rebounds on offense, a couple coming late in the game when Pitt-Johnstown was making a late charge.
“He got called out early in the year about not going to the glass,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said, “so we put in a drill just for him so he gets to the glass on offense instead of standing and watching. That’s all about building habits. Now he doesn’t think about it, he just does it. He’s athletic enough that he makes plays that some guys can’t make.”
“When I first came here, I wasn’t a big rebounding-type guy,” Dillard admitted. “We just work hard every day in practice, working on different ways of getting the ball. Sometimes when you’re not shooting, you’ve got to crash the glass. Over the past couple months, I’ve been practicing and getting better.”
Dillard had a stretch early in January when he made 10 straight shots over two games. He is averaging 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21 minutes of playing time per game. The numbers don’t stand out, and that’s fine by Dillard, whose role is to do things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet but show on a film a freshman who is learning on the run and building the habits that lead to consistency.
“I’m fine with that,” he said. “I feel like no matter what I do, I can always do something else; you don’t have to score. I think everybody on this team feels that way and will do whatever it takes to win.”
IUP appears close to 100 percent on the interior with 6-foot-8 forward Tommy Demogerontas returning last week. He is coming off the bench to back up Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman who moved into the starting lineup when Demogerontas missed close to a month with knee issues.
Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore, ranks second on the team in scoring at 17.3 points and rebounding at 7.1 He shooting a team-high 58.7 percent from the field, including 50.7 percent (68-for-134) from 3-point range.
“Health concerns me the most,” Lombardi said. “Armoni is 60-70 percent right now, and Kyle being out, our healthy is the biggest concern. If we’re close to being fully healthy, I’ll take this team against anybody in the country. Maybe our situation will get better, and maybe it won’t, so we just have to keep trying to find a way.
“It’s nothing new to us. We’ll just see if the next man can step up and fill in and go from there.”
Foster didn’t practice last week and was limited this week.
“I asked him (last week) if he wanted to take a week off,” Lombardi said, “so he didn’t practice, and he wanted to play, so he played, but his ankle, his hands, his knees and whatever else you want throw in there … He’s been a warrior for us, and it’s just good to see other guys picking up some slack for him.”
IUP has won the past two conference titles. There was no PSAC basketball season last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
California opened the playoffs Monday with a thorough 72-55 win over Slippery Rock (17-12). IUP won the regular-season matchups, 84-71 at California on Jan. 5 and 87-79 at home on Feb. 9.
Tonight’s winner advances to the semifinals, which will be played at the home of the highest remaining West seed.
“We’ll certainly have our hands full,” Lombardi said. “It’s not going to be an easy route to the PSAC championship.”