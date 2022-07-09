It’s a safe bet to make West Mifflin native Logan Cooley would have found hockey whether or not Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins Learn to Play program existed.
Cooley, who was taken by the Arizona Coyotes third overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday, began his hockey career at 4 years old in the inaugural 2008-09 season of the Penguins captain’s program. However, the 18-year-old forward has two uncles who played
Division 1 college hockey and a pair of older brothers that also developed through the Pens Elite program, with one going on to play collegiately.
Eventually Cooley would have found his feet in a pair of skates and made his way onto the ice, as well. However, this selection shows the rise of hockey in western
Pennsylvania has reached a new peak and has the potential for even further elevation.
Cooley is the highest-selected Pittsburgh-area native since
Coraopolis-raised J.T. Miller was taken 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011. He’s also the highest drafted Pennsylvania-born player in NHL history, surpassing R.J. Umberger, who was grabbed at No. 16 by the Vancouver Canucks in 2001.
Umbergerer, another Pittsburgh-area native, was the first western Pennsylvania-born player to be drafted in the first round and the second to actually play in an NHL game, according to Sports
Illustrated.
Perhaps Cooley would have found his way into hockey no matter the circumstances, but he benefited from the programs put in place through the rise of the sport in the area and across the state.
Cooley followed his brothers’ footsteps through the Elites before diving into the U.S. National Team Development Program, and, as his name got called at the Bell Centre in Montreal, a group of kids
currently playing for Pens Elite teams celebrated at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry for a draft watch party.
The Pens Elite program had six teams across different age divisions advance to the USA Hockey National Championships in 2022 and 2021, and there were 13 total teams from the Pittsburgh area competing for national titles in 2021.
The Elite program’s six teams in ’21 were the most from any one organization in the Tier I
bracket behind Shattuck-St Mary’s prep school — where Crosby attended from 2002-03 — according to the Pittsburgh Penguins website.
Brandon Saad, Miller, Vincent Trocheck and John Gibson are all NHLers who are alumni of the Pens Elite program.
This level of success at the youth level is incredible considering there were just six ice rinks in the
Pittsburgh area when Mario Lemieux was drafted in 1984, according to The New York Times.
In 1990, the Pittsburgh Press claimed to have 10 functional rinks in the area, and the WPIAL and PIAA had to turn down requests to sanction teams simply because they didn’t have venues or the funding.
There are now more than 40 rinks in that same area, 13,340 registered USA Hockey participants in western Pennsylvania and close to 30,000 in the state.
Crosby’s Little Penguins program is a huge proponent of this growth, as well.
The program is offered in 20 rinks across western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and outfits
first-time hockey participants ages 5-9 with free head-to-toe equipment. The only cost for the program is a small participation fee. It makes introducing young athletes to a sport with such a high financial hurdle an easier task, and ultimately allows the game to grow through passion — which is exactly what it did for Cooley.
“At the time, hockey was — and still is — a super expensive sport,” Cooley said after his selection. “Crosby did something special by giving kids free equipment to go out there and have fun. That’s kind of where my passion grew.”
On Thursday morning, former Pens center Tyler Kennedy shared texts he received from the captain on 93.7 The Fan about Cooley. “You know he started at my program,” Kennedy read, “which is so cool.”
Kennedy also has made it his mission to help build youth hockey in the area with his Tyler Kennedy Training program.
Crosby and David Morehouse, the former president and chief executive officer of the Pens, set out to turn on-ice success into a movement for the sport and bring hockey to more children who otherwise wouldn’t find the game with the creation of the Little Pens program, and Cooley is the tipping point of their
mission as hockey continues to grow throughout the area.
Even outside Pittsburgh, youth hockey has developed.
The Indiana Youth Hockey
Association had two of their Chiefs’ travel teams win PAHL playoff
championships and three win
regular-season championships this past season, and the high school team brought home its first
Penguins Cup title in 2021.
Who knows, maybe there was a future No. 1 pick among the crowd of kids at Cranberry watching the draft or just learning to skate over at S&T Bank Arena, and they might be inspired because of a kid from West Mifflin.
“When I was a little kid growing up in Pittsburgh, I never really thought this would happen,” Cooley told reporters after being drafted. “So for it to finally come true, it’s pretty special.”