GREENSBURG — The last time Indiana’s hockey team was on the ice, the Indians were preparing to play for the PIHL Class A championship.
That was March, and like most teams chasing titles early in 2020, Indiana never got the chance because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all sports.
Indiana was back on the ice to start a new season Monday night and cruised to an 8-0 victory over Greensburg Salem in a PIHL Southeast Division game at Nevin Arena.
Ben Nettleton scored four goals, including three of the first four, and Tanner Agnello scored two in a row for Indiana. Zach Eisenhower and Danny Williams also scored for Indiana.
Agnello and Ash Lockard each handed out two assists, and Williams, Zach Wood, Dan McAnulty, Eisenhower and Korbin Wilson each had one.
Indiana scored five goals at even strength and went 3-for-5 on the power play.
Seamus O’Connor turned away all 13 shots he faced in goal.
Indiana plays its home opener Thursday against Norwin at S&T Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Indiana JVs score shutout
DELMONT — Indiana blanked Gateway, 7-0, in a PIHL junior varsity game Friday.
Philip Bell poured in four goals, and Ash Lockard, Sam Barley and Max Johnson each scored one for Indiana. Barley handed out three assists, and Landin Wilson, Andrew Kobak and Lockard each had one.
Jayden Learn played in goal and notched shutout.
Indiana plays host to Franklin Regional on Thursday.
Indiana wins PAHL game
Indiana beat the Pittsburgh Predators, 5-3, in a PAHL Midget AA game Sunday.
Ben Nettleton and Parker Cummings each scored twice and Zach Eisenhower scored the other goal for Indiana.
Ethan Agnello, Korbin Wilson, Esai Morse, Orlando Clark and Joey Semetkoskey each had one assist.
Nathan Gates made 23 saves in goal.