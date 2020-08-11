OAKMONT — Indiana’s Matt Holuta is sitting in contention at the 104th Pennsylvania Open Championship golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club.
Holulta shot a 2-under-par 69 in the first round Monday and was one of five players to come in under par. He sits two strokes behind leader Tom Nettles, of McMurray, and one shot behind Carey Bina, of King of Prussia. William Davenport, of Palm City, Fla., and Mark Goetz, of Greensburg, are at 1-under 70. Eight others carded even-par rounds.
The second round begins this morning. Holuta, paired with Goetz, is set to tee off a 1:40 p.m.
Lykens wins senior amateur title
ELVERSON — Lee Lykens of the Indiana Country Club won the Super-Senior division in the 61st Pennsylvania Senior Amateur Championship golf tournament at the Stonewall North Course on Aug. 3.
Lykens, 74, shot a 4-under-par 66 and won by five strokes. It marked the 69th time Lykens shot his age or better, but the eight-stroke difference is a personal best.
“I was driving the ball well. I only missed two fairways all day and wasn’t in too much trouble,” Lykens said after playing the course for the first time. “And anything under 10 feet, I made. It was just one of those days.”
Don Donatoni, the defending champion and winner of three of the last five Super-Senior Amateurs, was among a group tied for second at 71.
CH Fields, Bob’s Pizza score wins
CH Fields edged Moran Financial, 10-9, in an Indiana Over-40 League baseball game Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Kenny Drew led CH Fields with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Steve Montgomery and Ryan Fritz also drove in two runs apiece.
Brad Boyer picked up the win, and Travis Redinger registered the save.
Matt Allison and Chris Adams each had two hits for paced Moran Financial.
• Bob’s Pizza outlasted Ferguson Monument, 10-6.
Fuzzy Bytch went 2-for-3 with four RBIS for Bob’s Pizza. Ted Geletka stroked two hits and drove in two runs, and JP Lipsie had two hits and two RBIs.
Mark Ritzer smacked two triples and knocked in a run for Ferguson monument. Matt Morrow ripped a pair of doubles and drove in a run.