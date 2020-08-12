OAKMONT — Indiana’s Matt Holuta fell off the pace during the second round of the 104th Pennsylvania Open championship golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Tuesday.
Holuta, who shot a 69 in Monday’s first round and sat in third place, carded a 76 on Tuesday and fell into a tie for ninth with five other plays at 3-over 145. The trails the leaders by only three strokes going into today’s final round.
The trio of Cole Wilcox, Jimmy Ellis and Christopher Crawford are tied for the lead at even-par 142 after each shot even-par 71s in the first two rounds. Wilcox and Ellis are amateurs.
In Monday’s opening round, four players joined Holuta with under-par rounds. None of the five broke par Tuesday, and Tom Nettles, who held the lead after a 4-under 67, shot an 81 in the second round.
Only two players broke par, both by one stroke, in the second round.