Since Paul Tortorella became IUP’s head football coach in 2017, the Crimson Hawks have been one of the top teams in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and in NCAA Division II’s Super Region One.
They’ve won 81 percent of their games, with 21 of their 38 wins coming by 25 points or more.
But if there is one way IUP has come up short in the past five seasons, it’s an unexpected one. In home games, ones played on Frank Cignetti Field inside George P. Miller Stadium, the Crimson Hawks are only 19-7, with some of those losses being the most bizarre and sometimes concerning setbacks in the Tortorella era.
You could call it a home-field disadvantage.
“But you’ve got to remember who we lost to at home,” said Tortorella. “Most of those teams were pretty good, and we lost close games.”
Tortorella isn’t wrong. Five of his team’s seven home losses have come to West Florida (27-17) and Shepherd (31-27) in the playoffs, to eventual region champion Shepherd last year (37-21), and to rivals Slippery Rock (30-27) in 2018 and California (38-34) in 2021.
The 2019 playoff loss to Shepherd and 2018 regular-season loss to Slippery Rock were particularly unsettling because the Crimson Hawks held the lead and needed to make only one stop to win, but instead allowed their opponents to drive the length of the field for the winning touchdown.
Last season’s loss to California will go down in history as one of the stranger setbacks in program history. IUP led by 10 with 5 minutes to play, but gave up a touchdown, had a punt blocked and then allowed California to drive 40 yards in four plays and score with 11 seconds left to steal the improbable win.
The other two home losses are also head-scratchers. In the 2018 regular-season finale, IUP was out of the playoff race and looked disinterested against Shippensburg, and took a 24-point home loss to a 5-5 team that it had not lost to since 1988. Then last year, on a cold and wet October afternoon, 1-6 Edinboro came to town, set the tone with two blocked punts in the first quarter and left Miller Stadium with a 21-17 win.
“The only one that wasn’t close was Shippensburg,” Tortorella said, “but our guys didn’t have anything to play for and it showed.”
Here’s the really odd part: While IUP has only won at a 73-percent clip at home since 2017, the Crimson Hawks are an astonishing 19-2 on the road, for a winning percentage of .904, with an average margin of victory of 23 points.
Last year, the Crimson Hawks went on the road and pounded Slippery Rock by 27. In 2017, they whipped The Rock by 17 at Thompson-Mihalik Stadium, and later won the PSAC championship at West Chester by 17. In 2018, IUP opened the season with an impressive 21-17 win at Ashland, another regional power.
Their two road losses under Tortorella are to California in 2018 (36-24) and at Slippery Rock in 2019 (47-44). The California game was close until the final minutes, when a 100-yard pick-six interception return allowed the Vulcans to run away.
The disparity in home losses vs. road defeats is unusual because there was a time when IUP was all-but unbeatable at Miller Stadium, including an NCAA Division II record 31 straight home wins from 1986 to 1992. More recently, IUP won 18 home games in a row from 2015 to 2017.
So what’s the difference? Why has IUP been a better team away from Miller Stadium than in it?
Tortorella said it may be an issue of focus, but that would be hard to quantify.
“I think our guys are more focused on the road because we limit the distractions,” he said. “We get to the hotel about 9 and bed check is at 10. We wake up, have breakfast, guys have time to go to chapel if they want, and then we go play the game. We don’t give them much time to be distracted. But in home games, there are all kinds of things that can distract them.”
The past few seasons, Homecoming has been enough of a distraction that Tortorella has had the team stay in a hotel away from campus the night before the game, and he will do it again this year.
The good news for IUP fans might be that by the time the Crimson Hawks play their first home game, on Sept. 24 against Mercyhurst, they will have already played two games –– on the road, against East Stroudsburg (Saturday) and Shippensburg (Sept. 17).
If recent history means anything, there may not be a better way for IUP to start the season.
“I don’t think our guys fear going on the road,” Tortorella said.