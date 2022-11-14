HOMER CENTER LOGOS

SLIPPERY ROCK — Volleyball is a game of runs, and runs are especially crucial during a state quarterfinal matchup.

That was for certain on Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock High School when Maplewood swept Homer-Center 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Tigers will now play in the state semifinals against Oswayo Valley on Tuesday.

