The Homer-Center Wildcats didn’t spring into the Heritage Conference baseball season as one of the favorites.
That doesn’t mean they can’t be part of the mix.
Homer-Center knocked off one of the frontrunners Monday, shutting out West Shamokin, 3-0, behind pitcher Anthony Rowland and its defense.
“We talked to about how we want to make a mess of the Heritage,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said, “so that’s what we try to do with the teams above us and play them tough and see what happens, and today it worked out. We have to try to claw our way back into the mix. Mission accomplished (Monday), and we have to go a against a tough Northern Cambria team (today.”
Rowland, a junior, pitched a complete-game five-hitter. He struck out two and walked two.
“He mixed his pitches well and hit spots, and that’s key,” Bauer said. “He’s just a kid that keeps working hard and getting better each time we roll him out there. His confidence is growing, and it just worked out today.”
Homer-Center (3-4) also played errorless defense behind its pitcher.
West Shamokin (3-2) couldn’t do the same. The Wolves made costly mistakes behind starter Ezeck Olinger, who allowed four hits and three runs, but none were earned. He struck out six and walked one in three innings.
Andrew Ruddock drove in a run following an error in the first inning, and a couple more errors led to two runs in thr third.
Niko Buffone took over and held Homer-Center scoreless, but the Wolves couldn’t get to Rowland.
“We said from Day One we don’t have true strikeout guys,” Bauer said. “We have a lot of guys that throw strikes and have to hit spots, and the defense has to make plays behind it. We’ve got to make plays, and when we do that, this is the result we’re going to get.”
Michel Krejocic, Homer-Center’s leadoff hitter, continued his strong sophomore season and banged out two hits and scored two runs.
“We’re just keeping him under the radar,” Bauer cracked. “That’s going to be hard to do now. He has great at-bats. He fouls pitches off and has a really good eye and takes some tough pitches, and it’s worked out for him … and his speed definitely plays into a lot of it.”
Bo Swartz had two hits for West Shamokin, which welcomes Blairsville today.
NORTH CATHOLIC 6, INDIANA 1: North Catholic knocked off Indiana in the first of two straight matchups between the top two teams in WPIAL Class 4A Section 1.
North Catholic (8-3, 5-0), which visits Indiana (6-2-1-, 3-2) today, struck for five runs in the first two innings, and Nate Higgins held the Indians to one run over six innings while striking out eight and walking two. He scattered six hits.
Indiana loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh against reliever Dylan Crimm, who then retired three straight to end the game. He allowed Lincoln Trusal’s double before walking two followed by two strikeouts and a flyout. Trusal finished with three hits and Steve Budash had two. Zach Tortorrella’s RBI single in the fourth made it 5-1.
Tyler Primrose and Blake Primose led North Catholic at the plate. Tyler Primrose smacked a two-run triple followed by Higgins’ RBI single in the first. Blake Primrose closed the scoring with a solo home run in the sixth.
Lucas Connell started for Indiana and settled down after the rocky start. He was touched for five runs, but only two were earned. He struck out three and walked one in 4-plus innings.
Hunter Martin pitched in relief and allowed two hits, including the home run, and struck out one without issuing a walk.
UNITED 19, BLACKLICK VALLEY 0: United sent 16 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored 11 runs in a romp in a non- conference game.
The first 10 Lions reached base in the second, and the game was stopped after three due to the mercy ruile.
United’s Ben Tomb had an easy day, facing only 10 batters. He yielded one hit and struck out seven without issuing a walk.
All nine United players in the lineup had at least one hit, and six had two or more. Aidan Strong led the way with three hits and five RBIs. Hunter Cameron, Caden McCully, Brad Felix, Tomb and Joe Marino each had two this. Felix drove in four runs, and Tomb and Marino each knocked in three.
United (5-2) plays at Homer-Center on Thursday.
Blacklick Valley fell to 0-4.