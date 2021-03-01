CENTER TOWNSHIP — The mission was clear for the Homer-Center girls’ basketball team: Win one for Vada Walbeck.
The Wildcats’ lone senior this season, Walbeck dreamed of winning a Heritage Conference title for four long years. Her underclassman teammates, meanwhile, dreamed of winning one for her and sending their senior leader out on top.
“Before the game, that was what we said: We said, ‘For Vada,’” junior Marlee Kochman said.
Mission accomplished, dream realized.
Making their first appearance in the Heritage Conference championship game since 2017, the Wildcats held on for a scrappy 37-32 win over West Shamokin at the HomerDome on Saturday night and secured their first conference title in nine years.
When the realization set in that they were conference champions, all Walbeck could do was cry. As the final buzzer sounded, she burst into tears on the sideline, and within seconds she was encircled and embraced by her teammates in a group hug.
“Amazing. Awesome. Very cool,” Walbeck said. “I’m just so proud of them that they were able to do this my senior year. … I held it in all game while we were winning, and as soon as the buzzer went off, I just couldn’t hold it in anymore. It was amazing.”
“She’s been a leader all year long,” Kochman said of Walbeck. “She picks us up when we’re down. She’s been awesome. We’re going to miss her when she leaves. She’s such a good leader.”
Kochman scored a game-leading 12 points, and she made the biggest shot of the game in the fourth quarter. With Homer-Center nursing a four-point lead, she drained a 3-point field goal from the left wing with 3:30 to play to extend the lead to 34-27 and give the Wildcats breathing room. It was the only 3-pointer of the game for Homer-Center.
“I think it was Alaina Fabin, she had the assist,” Kochman said. “I saw her driving and I was like, ‘Well, I’m open. I guess I’ll shoot it.’ It felt awesome making it because I don’t think I made any other outside shots tonight. So that felt good.”
“It was huge,” sophomore Macy Sardone said. “Mar is an amazing player and she’s been making clutch plays all season, so it was no surprise to me that she was able to make it.”
“That didn’t finish it, but it made it much more difficult for them,” longtime Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher said. “It put us up three possessions.”
The Wildcats didn’t trail after the first quarter and they led by as many as 12 points in the second half, their largest lead coming at 24-12 with 5:09 to play in the third quarter.
But they knew the conference title wouldn’t come that easy. Just as everyone on Homer-Center’s sideline expected, West Shamokin ended the quarter on a run to cut the Wildcats’ lead all the way to one, 27-26, entering the fourth.
“They’re an amazing team, so we knew they were going to go on runs and close the gap, so we just had to weather the storm,” Sardone said.
Freshman Lily Jordan sparked the Wolves’ run at the 4:26 mark of the third, making a contested layup and the ensuing free throw for a three-point play. Sharpshooter Lydia McIlwain hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to make it 24-18, and she capped the 14-3 run with another 3 in the final minute of the quarter.
Jordan and McIlwain finished with 11 points apiece to pace West Shamokin. Jordan also collected 12 rebounds for a double-double. Homer-Center held in check the Wolves’ leading scorer, Sophie Fusaro, limiting her to one field goal, no 3-pointers and four points.
West Shamokin owned a 38-31 advantage in rebounding. Melissa Spohn contributed eight boards, and McIlwain had six.
Other than the hot spurt during their third-quarter run, the Wolves (16-4) were out of sorts offensively as they lost for the third time in four games in the past week.
“I didn’t think we were going strong to the hoop,” West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy said. “I thought we were doing a good job getting in there, and then I think we were hoping to go to the foul line or something. … I thought we were just throwing it up, to be honest. I didn’t think we were shooting the basketball.”
Homer-Center scored the first basket of the fourth for a 29-26 lead. West Shamokin made one of two free throws on its next possession to get within 29-27 with 6:42 remaining, but the Wolves never got any closer.
“They’re a great team,” Walbeck said. “We knew that was going to happen, but I had a feeling this whole game it was ours and we just had to stay calm.”
“I didn’t expect it to be a blowout,” Lasher said. “I was hoping we could build on that (24-12) lead, but we were not able to. They came back and we kind of withstood their charge, and the rest is history.”
Sardone contributed eight points for Homer-Center, and Molly Kosmack added six. Freshman Alaina Fabin scored eight points off the bench, including six quick points in the Wildcats’ 9-2 second-quarter run that helped them build a 19-12 halftime lead.
Although neither team shot the ball well, West Shamokin had one of its worst shooting games of the season, going 12-for-42, including 2-for-18 in the first quarter.
The Wolves collected 15 rebounds in the first quarter, many of them on the offensive end, but they couldn’t turn the second chances into points. Homer-Center held an 8-6 lead after the opening eight minutes.
“Sure, I’m happy we held them to the upper 30s,” Nagy said. “Usually that should be enough to win a basketball game, but we didn’t get anything to fall.”
The Wolves also struggled shooting from long range, making only three 3-pointers, all of them by McIlwain. Homer-Center made it a priority to limit Fusaro’s shot attempts from 3-point range, and it paid dividends.
“They run a lot of screens and Sophie Fusaro would just shoot from behind the screen,” Walbeck said. “We practiced that time and time again to be able to stop that.”
Homer-Center won the conference title for the first time since 2012, when the league champion was crowned based on regular-season records.
The Wildcats were making their second appearance in the conference championship game since the league introduced the four-team playoff format in 2016-17. That season, they lost to West Shamokin in the title game at the KCAC, and they hadn’t been back the past three seasons.
“We worked so hard all season to try to get to this point,” Sardone said, “and to actually get to this game and be able to win it, it’s just awesome.”