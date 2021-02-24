It came down to the final day of a whirlwind season, and the Homer-Center Wildcats are No. 1 … for now.
Homer-Center claimed the top seed in the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball semifinals, which begin tonight, by beating Purchase Line, 52-42, in a game that was postponed Monday due to inclement weather and moved to Wednesday, creating one last bit of regular-season suspense for a season unlike any other.
Tonight’s semifinals pit No. 4 Penns Manor (14-5, 11-5) at No. 1 Homer-Center (14-4, 13-3) at 7 p.m. and No. 3 West Shamokin (15-3, 13-3) at No. 2 United (14-3, 13-3) at 6 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader. The winners advance to Saturday’s championship game, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the home of the highest remaining seed.
On the boys’ side, No. 4 Marion Center (10-8, 8-8) visits No. 1 West Shamokin (18-0, 16-0) at 7 p.m., and No. 3 Penns Manor (13-5, 12-4) visits No. 2 United (16-4, 13-3) at 8 p.m. in the second game of the doubleheader. The championship game is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the home of the highest remaining seed.
Now the real suspense begins in a postseason that, like the regular season, is going to be condensed and accelerated.
And on the girls’ side in the Heritage Conference, it is possibly as wide open as ever.
“These are four very good teams,” Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher said. “We’re in elite company with those three teams. It’s going to be fun.”
It has been fun so far, depending on your mascot. Homer-Center beat United twice, which beat West Shamokin twice in a row, Saturday and Monday, knocking the Wolves from the top spot while creating the final-day drama and capturing a home game. And West Shamokin beat Homer-Center twice. All three teams ended with three conference losses, and the Wildcats took the top spot on a point-differential tiebreaker.
“I think the Heritage Conference is more competitive than I can remember seeing it in the past,” Lasher, a veteran of more than 20 years of coaching, said. “Right now, the four teams are in the top six in the district. ... So who knows? The Heritage is just a very good conference.”
There is added urgency to this postseason. After the conference tournament, teams move into the District 6 playoffs next week, with the Class 2A girls tipping off Tuesday in a single-elimination format with only one berth in the state tournament at stake. The PIAA tournament will consist of only the champions from each of its 12 districts. In the past, District 6 Class 2A was guaranteed as many as four berths in the PIAA tournament, and it produced some of the state’s top teams.
Homer-Center got a start on the process by winning a game it had to have to move to No. 1. Otherwise, the Wildcats would have dropped to third and played at West Shamokin.
Coming off a loss to Blairsville on Saturday, the Wildcats had to wait to get back on the court while United and West Shamokin were waging their battles.
The Wildcats led Purchase Line 15-14 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime. Homer-Center stretched the lead to double figures at 40-27 during an 11-4 third quarter and made the 13-point advantage stand up.
Marlee Kochman, a junior guard, led Homer-Center with 17 points. Macy Sardone, a sophomore, scored 15. Molly Kosmack, a sophomore who missed the Blairsville game with an illness, came up two points shy of a triple-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking 10 shots to go with eight points.
Vada Walbeck and Ayannah Elliott fueled the defense with six steals apiece. Kochman also blocked three shots.
Bethany Smith led Purchase Line (7-11, 5-11) with 13 points and six rebounds. Abbi Misko scored nine points and Maddie Scalese and Abby Goss had six apiece. Goss also raked in 12 rebounds.
“It was our defense,” Lasher said. “You look at our steals, and we had a bunch of blocks. The girls really just played good defense.”
Homer-Center’s losses came against West Shamokin (54-50 in overtime, 58-51), Blairsville (63-47) and unbeaten Punxsutawney (65-57). The Wildcats swept United (52-44, 60-49) and Penns Manor (50-49, 43-25).
“I wish I could say it was all the open gyms and team camps,” Lasher said when pinpointing the reasons for the Wildcats’ success. “We just made the best of the time we had. The girls have worked very hard, and we’re very proud of them. They have kept coming in and working under adverse conditions and playing in masks, and they’ve gotten the job done. They wanted to play ball, and that’s what it took, so that’s what they did.”
The Wildcats face a United team that has shored up its defense late in the season.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to win the first two games, but it’s really hard to beat a team three times in a single season,” Lasher said. “We’ll have to play our A game to get that done. We’ll go out and give it our best shot.”
SALTSBURG 58, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 11: Saltsburg beat Northern Cambria for a second straight night in a Heritage Conference game.
Saltsburg celebrated senior night in a trying season in which the Trojans were idled for two weeks in January following an exposure to the coronavirus while facing a non-conference opponent.
All five seniors scored fro the Trojans, led by Abbie Dickie with 20 points and Makenzie Simpson with 13. Izzy Koffman and Karly Cindric scored seven apiece, and Eden Plowman added five points.
Saltsburg travels to Apollo-Ridge this evening.
BELLE VERNON 58, LIGONIER VALLEY 31: Haley Boyd made six 3-point field goals and scored 18 points in Ligonier Valley’s loss to Belle Vernon in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Lizzy Crissman had five blocked shots and Madison Marinchak had four assists for the Rams.
Belle Vernon is 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the section.
Ligonier Valley (0-14) closes the season this evening at Elizabeth Forward.
BOYS
PURCHASE LINE 40, HOMER-CENTER 39: Purchase Line closed its season with a last-second victory when Mello Sanchez drove for a layup as time expired.
Homer-Center (8-10) held a 39-38 lead and went to the line for a one-and-one free throw situation with seven seconds left. The Wildcats missed, Purchase Line (4-13) rebounded, pushed the ball upcourt and reversed it to Sanchez, who took off from half court and found an uncontested path to the basket.
Sanchez led all scorers with 16 points. Jayce Brooks scored over his average with 12 and Josh Syster added eight. Ryan Sardone led Homer-Center with 15 points. Travis Mock had nine. Homer-Center added a game at Westmont Hilltop on Friday. Then its on to the District 6 Class 2A playoffs in an eight-team bracket. The eighth-seeded Wildcats are likely facing a matchup at top-seeded West Shamokin on Wednesday.
District 6 expects to announce its playoff pairings by noon Saturday. Eight teams in classes 1A, 2A and 3A qualify for the single-elimination tournament, which begins Monday.