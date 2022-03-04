CRESSON — “How about them Wildcats?”
Homer-Center first-year coach Nick Moore addressed the question to a flood of rowdy fans in a packed hallway just outside the gym after his second-seeded Wildcats staged a second-half comeback to topple top-seeded Bishop McCort, 54-36, for the school’s first District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball title at Mount Aloysius College on Thursday.
Macy Sardone posted a game-high 25 points as Homer-Center held the Crushers to just nine second-half points to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit. The Wildcats added the district title to two straight Heritage Conference championships.
“We just all work so hard, and this was a dream of ours,” Sardone said. “We made this a goal at the beginning of the season, and we knew it was going to take a lot of hard work. Everyone stepped up tonight, and I’m so proud of them. I can’t say enough about how incredible this team is.”
The first half was all Bishop McCort, whose suffocating defense kept the Wildcats to seven points in the first quarter and 11 in the second while taking a 27-18 lead.
Sardone scored five points in the first and six in the second, including a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in the half that brought the Wildcats within one point at 19-18. However, the Crushers answered with an 8-0 run to end the second quarter that included back-to-back 3s by Ally Stephens and Cami Beppler to set the halftime score.
Homer-Center couldn’t gain momentum. The Crushers kept the Wildcats from driving down the lane, forcing them to take riskier shots that weren’t falling. Even from the free throw line, the Wildcats struggled, making just 4 of 10 attempts.
The tone in the Wildcats’ locker room at halftime was to remain calm.
“We were just telling each other to stay calm,” Sardone said. “We knew we had to fight back, but we knew it was possible. We just had to come back out and get one basket at a time. We couldn’t make all nine up at once.”
Homer-Center’s Ayannah Elliott hit a layup 30 seconds into the third quarter that kicked off a 15-0 run, which was highlighted by Sardone’s 3 from the top of the key with 3:58 left in the quarter that gave Homer-Center a 28-27 lead.
Sardone hit her fourth 3-pointer at the end of the 15-point run that put the Wildcats up 33-27 at the 2:54 mark.
“She’s that type of person,” Moore said. “She wants the ball in her hands. She’s just a tremendous basketball player. This whole group is tremendous. You see it in the way that they fought. They were not losing tonight.”
A layup by Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair was the Crushers’ only basket of a 17-2 third quarter that put the Wildcats on top 35-29.
Homer-Center didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, pouring in 19 points and holding the Crushers to seven.
“I have confidence in our defense, but nine points? Heck no,” Moore said about holding the Crushers to single-digit scoring in the second half. “That’s a very fast, talented offensive basketball team. We played so well defensively. We talked about getting out to the shooters, letting them drive the ball because we had great help. We were coming over on our help side, so that’s what we rode on.”
Sardone and Marlee Kochman posted two field goals and two successful free throws for six points apiece in the fourth quarter.
In the second half, Homer-Center went 11-for-15 from the line. The Wildcats made seven free throws in the final eight minutes, including six with under two minutes left in the game.
Sardone led all scorers with 25 points on nine field goals and 3-for-4 on foul shot opportunities. The junior shooting guard added 13 rebounds to notch a double-double.
“I just wanted to give our team a spark,” Sardone said. “This was the biggest game of my life, and I didn’t want to lose. I just wanted to give everything I could to help my team win.”
Kochman was the Wildcats’ only other double-digit scorer with 12 points on three field goals and a perfect 6-for-6 at the line. Ten of the senior guard’s points came in the second half.
The Crushers were led by Gianna Gallucci, a sophomore guard, with 10 points. She netted three field goals and went 3-for-3 on free throw attempts. Bair and Lexi Martin each had seven points.
After Homer-Center notched back-to-back conference championships with a win against Penns Manor on Feb. 11 and now have their program’s first District 6 title, the Wildcats are looking at the next item on their list of trophies to collect this season: a state title.
“There’s a lot of momentum on our side,” Sardone said. “We want to make a deep run into states. We said at the beginning of the season that we wanted to win Heritage, then we wanted to win districts, and then states. Once we’re in it, you never know what will happen.”
Homer-Center will play the seventh-place team out of the WPIAL in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.