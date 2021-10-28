Homer-Center blocked out a portion of the Ed Fry Arena in a sea of white as fans traveled to Indiana to watch their Wildcats take down reigning Heritage Conference champion West Shamokin in four sets to claim this year’s title Wednesday night at the KCAC on the IUP campus.
The Wildcats started the night by rolling over Cambria Heights, 25-18, 25-12, in a best-of-three semifinal match, while West Shamokin and Marion Center fought toe-to-toe in two 25-23 sets, with the Wolves taking the win in each.
In the championship match, the Wolves, led by Lexie Young’s six kills and set-winning block, took a commanding 26-18 victory in the first set.
Then, Homer-Center made a name for itself as the comeback kids with a come-from-behind win in set No. 2, 26-24, as sophomore Meegan Williams’ spike landed in front of the outstretched arm of West Shamokin freshman libero Maya McIlwain.
The Wildcats rode the momentum into the third set as the Wolves became visibly frustrated.
Williams had five service points and Alana Krizmanich had two aces for Homer-Center, and Ashlyn Kerr scored the set-winning kill in the 25-15 victory to give the Wildcats a 2-1 match lead.
Set No. 4 was a back-and-forth affair that saw senior Gabi Page and Williams post three kills apiece for Homer-Center, while Kerr once again recorded the set-winning kill at 25-23 and allow the Wildcats to take the title from West Shamokin.
Homer-Center takes the No. 3 seed and West Shamokin follows with the No. 4 spot in District 6 playoffs. Both will play Monday.
The Wildcats will play the winner of tonight’s match between sixth-seeded Bellwood-Antis and 11th-seeded Juanita Valley.
West Shamokin will face the winner of tonight’s match between Claysburg-Kimmel and 12th-seeded Bishop Carroll.