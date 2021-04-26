CENTER TOWNSHIP — Homer-Center dropped both games in its high school baseball tournament Saturday, losing to Claysburg-Kimmel, 16-1, in six innings and Derry, 11-1, in five innings.
Homer-Center managed only two hits off Claysburg-Kimmel’s Corey Chamberlain in five innings. He struck out 13 and walked two.
Claysburg-Kimmel made the score lopsided with 10 runs in the sixth inning.
The Wildcats managed eight hits against Derry but scored only one run in the opening inning. Evann Keslar had two hits, and Anthony Rowland drove in the lone run. Michael Krejocic doubled.
Homer-Center (4-7), which has dropped three straight following a three-game winning streak, plays at West Shamokin today.
United splits pair in tournament
JOHNSTOWN — United split two games in Bishop McCort’s high school baseball tournament at Point Stadium, losing to Westmont Hilltop, 8-3, on Saturday and beating Shanksville-Stonycreek, 10-4, on Sunday.
Hunter Cameron smacked three hits, and Wade Plowman, Brad Felix and Ben Tomb had two apiece in United’s victory. Felix, Tomb and Aidan Strong each drove in two runs. Joe Marino and Caden McCully each stroked a double.
Jon Henry picked up the win, pitching the first 42/3 innings before giving way to Cameron, who pitched 21/3 innings of one-hit relief. He got strikeouts for four of the seven outs he recorded.
Westmont broke open a close game by scoring four runs in the sixth inning. The Hilltoppers managed only three hits against United’s Felix, Cameron and Marino, but the Lions committed nine errors that led to five unearned runs.
Cameron had two more hits, which was half of United’s total, and Felix and Henry had the others.
United (8-3) plays host to Blairsville today.
United loses two in softball tourney
PORTAGE — United dropped two games in Portage’s high school softball tournament Saturday, losing to Bishop McCort, 16-12, on Saturday morning and the host team, 10-2, in the afternoon.
Mackenzie Regan led United in the opener, banging out four hits and driving in two runs. Abbey McConville went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Bailee Price, Emily Mack, Jaelyn Lichtenfels, Sara Plowman and Kylie Price also drove in a run apiece.
McConville struck out 13 and walked two.
United managed only three hits against Portage. McConville had two and Brailee Price had the other to go with two RBIs.
Lichtenfels struck out eight and walked three.
United (5-4) plays host to Blairsville today.
Indiana girls keep winning streak going
Indiana won its fifth straight conference game, topping Knoch, 13-5, in a WPIAL Class 2A non-section matchup Friday night.
Kennedi Kunkle scored five goals and Gianna Brody scored four for Indiana. Gracie Agnello chipped in three, and Fima Sissoko tacked on the other. Kyla Weaver handed out two assists. Taylor Weaver led in ground ball controls with five, Agnello had four, and Giovanna Spadafora finished with three.
Freshman Anna Butterbaugh made six saves in goal.
Indiana (8-1) plays at Greensburg Central Catholic today.
Indiana pair claim three medals at invitational
BUTLER — Indiana claimed three individual medals at the Butler Invitational track and field meet Saturday.
Abby Huey led the way with a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.31 seconds and a third-place finish in the 200 at 26.16.
Sara Welch also placed second, recording a leap of 17 feet, 3 inches in the long jump.
Indiana finished 12th as a team in competition that consisted of more than 70 schools.
Indiana visits Greensburg Salem today.
Indiana rugby game postponed
Indiana’s rugby game against Hollidaysburg on Sunday was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue in the Tigers’ program.
The game has not yet been rescheduled.