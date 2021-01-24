Teams continue to grind through a high school basketball season at a faster pace than usual after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay to the season.
Homer-Center won for the second time in three games last week, beating neighboring Blairsville, 66-53, in a Heritage Conference girls’ game on Saturday.
On the boys’ side, West Shamokin reeled off its third win of the week and improved to 6-0 with a 46-32 win in the Heritage boys’ ranks.
HOMER-CENTER 66, BLAIRSVILLE 53: Three Homer-Center players scored in double figures, and the Wildcvats held off Blairsville in a game that was closer than the final margin of 13 points.
Homer-Center led 34-31 at halftime and 48-43 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Wildcats 18-10 in the final period.
Molly Kosmack scored 19 points, Macy Sardone hit for 17, and Marlee Kochman turned in 16 for Homer-Center, which improved to 5-1.
Sardone led the fourth-quarter surge with seven points, including her third 3-point field goal, and Kosmack grabbed 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Alaian Fabin handed out five assists.
Isabel Pynos scored a game-high 22 points for Blairsville, which fell to 1-3. Hanna Artley added 12 points, and Julia Potts chipped in 11.
Both teams play Tuesday. Homer-Center plays host to Marion Center, and Blairsville welcomes Penns Manor.
YOUGH 48, LIGONIER 38: Ligonier Valley opened the relayed season with a loss to Yough in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with 18 points. Lizzy Crissman grabbed 10 rebounds, and Carol Woods had seven. Haley Boyd handed out three assists.
Laney Gerdich scored 19 points for Yough (2-4, 1-2 section).
Ligonier Valley plays at Southmoreland this evening.
BOYS
WEST SHAMOKIN 46, MARION CENTER 32: West Shamokin closed the week with less drama that it started its three-game stretch, leaning on its defense to hold off Marion Center.
The Wolves opened the week by rallying from double-digits against Homer-Center and then came back to beat Penns Manor in overtime.
West Shamokin held Marion Center to single digits in each of the first three quarters, taking leads of 13-9, 29-14 and 42-20 after each period. The Wolves managed only four points in the fourth quarter.
“It continues to speak to the leadership, the character and the heart of this team,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “This is an unprecedented year, where you’re playing three games a week. It’s a grind, it really is. Marion Center was in the same boat, but I think our guys really grinded it out.
“Our shots weren’t falling like we wanted them to. We had a lot rim in and out. Obviously, you are going to have that some days, but our defensive effort and our rebounding effort was top notch.”
Trevor Smulik scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds was the lone West Shamokin player tro reach double figures in points. Bo Swartz fueled the defense with seven steals to go with eight points, six rebounds and four assists. Jack McCullough handed out three assists.
Marion Center fell to 2-3 with its second straight loss. Justin Peterson scored 14 points for the Stingers, who played without injured starter Preston Fox.
“We just have to have short-term memory, move on from this game, and get on to next week,” Marion Center coach Ralph McGinnis said. “We have three games that we should win, and we have to get them.”
Both teams play this evening. West Shamokin plays host to Northern Cambria, and Marion Center visits Homer-Center.
TYRONE 82, INDIANA 12: Damon Gripp scored 31 points in Tyrone’s romp over Indiana in a non-conference game.
Indiana (0-4) plays host to Knoch on Wednesday.