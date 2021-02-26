There is a widely cited belief in sports that it is hard to beat the same team three times in the same season.
The United Lions couldn’t do it, and the Homer-Center Wildcats had a heck of a time getting it done.
United, playing West Shamokin for the third time in six days, couldn’t pull off the trifecta and lost to the Wolves, 49-45, in the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball semifinals Thursday evening.
“We knew coming in we beat them twice,” United coach Paul Hall said. “We don’t take any team lightly, but it’s hard.”
Homer-Center (15-4), with two regular-season wins over Penns Manor (14-6) to its credit, rallied past the Comets in the fourth quarter to claim their spot in the championship game opposite West Shamokin (16-3). They play Saturday at 5 p.m. at Homer-Center.
And, yes, in keeping with the theme of the season in the Heritage Conference, West Shamokin has beaten Homer-Center twice.
“Both games were relatively close,” Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher said. “We lost in overtime (54-50), and we lost by seven (58-51) and let that one get away in the fourth quarter. They’re a good team, and I give them and (coach Frank Nagy) all the credit in the world. They’re a good basketball team, and for us to come out and get a win, we’ll have to play our A game and make fewer mistakes than they do.”
West Shamokin, which surrendered the top seed in the conference tournament and fell to No. 3 with the losses to United (14-4) on Saturday and Monday, finally got the job done in the third matchup behind Sophie Fusaro, who ignited the offense with two 3-point field goals in the third quarter and gave her team the lead for good when she drained all three free throws after she was fouled on a 3-point attempt with just over a minute left.
“I said from the beginning of the season, going into the semifinals it didn’t matter who the teams were going to be,” Nagy said. “All four teams have a 50-50 shot at beating each other and it doesn’t matter whose first or fourth. I knew if we got by United, whether it was Homer or Penns Manor, it was going to be a tough game. Just like I was telling the girls, it doesn’t matter that we beat them twice or lost twice, it’s onto the next game. They never got too low and doubt never crept into their mind. And I don’t expect them to be too high because we’ve beaten Homer twice. Us and Homer, I’m sure both will be ready to go and battle it out.”
Homer-Center’s Ayannah Elliott, Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack turned three big plays in the fourth quarter that enabled the top-seeded Wildcats to catch and overtake fourth-seeded Penns Manor and unseat the defending champion.
Elliott, a junior guard, drove for a bucket, drew a foul and converted a three-point play to tie the game at 27 early in the fourth quarter.
At the 6:18 mark, Sardone, a sophomore guard, scored inside, drew a foul but missed the free throw. Kosmack was on the spot to reel in the rebound and scored on the putback. The four-point possession gave the Wildcats a 31-27 lead and completed an 14-3 run from a 24-17 deficit at the midway point of the third quarter.
“That was a big turnaround,” Lasher said of the seven-point swing.
Homer-Center started slowly, too. The Wildcats fell behind 11-2 and trailed 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Penns Manor led 19-14 after scoring only six points in the second quarter.
The Comets held a eight-point advantage at 22-14 when Anna Peterson turned a three-point play on the first play of the second half. The margin was seven at 24-17 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Homer-Center closed the game to 24-21 going into the fourth quarter at the start of the big run.
“It was kind of a defensive struggle,” Lasher said. “Both teams played really good defense … and when your opponent only scores 35 points, that’s pretty good defense. Their defense was pretty good, too. So it was a good defensive battle.”
Marlee Kochman, a junior guard, scored a team-high 16 points for the Wildcats. Sardone finished with 11, and Kosmack raked in 15 rebounds, blocked five shots and scored seven points. Vada Walbeck had seven rebounds.
Megan Dumm scored 17 points for Penns Manor, which plays Tuesday in the opening round of the District 6 Class 2A tournament against an opponent to be determined. Kassidy Smith and Peterman scored seven points apiece.
“Basically, Penns Manor outplayed us the first half,” Lasher said. “They just played much better than we did. After halftime we turned it up a little bit … and got a couple runs in the fourth quarter, and that was the difference.”
Homer-Center lost to West Shamokin in the conference title game the first time it was contested at the KCAC in 2017.
“And we haven’t been back since,” Lasher said.
They won’t meet at the KCAC this time due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be a title on the line.
West Shamokin made it back to the championship game by shaking off 57-27 and 42-36 losses to United, which jumped into the No. 2 spot to claim a home game in the semifinals.
The Wolves regrouped behind their seniors leaders, Fusaro, Abby Oesterling and Lydia McIlwain.
Fusaro, limited to 10 points in the two matchups, was having another rough night until she broke out for 16 of her 20 points in the second half. Oesterling scored 14.
“They made shots when they needed to,” Hall said. “Fusaro had 20 and we couldn’t shut her down. And we couldn’t buy a shot tonight. They’re real stingy and they put pressure on you. It was a battle. I knew it would be a defensive battle and whoever made the least mistakes was going to win it.”
The duo did major damage at the free throw line, converting 16 of 21 attempts. Fusaro made six or her last seven in the fourth quarter, the last three giving the Wolves the lead, and Oesterling was 3-for-4 in the final period. Fusaro also made two with under a second on the clock in the first half for a 21-19 lead.
McIlwain hit two 3-pointer for six points, and Lily Jordan, a freshman, scored the other nine. Melissa Spohn had a team-high nine rebounds.
One of McIlwain’s 3s came in the third quarter and preceded Fusaro’s two straight that gave the Wolves a six-point lead.
“I thought the girls played with outstanding energy and battled the entire time and never got down on themselves and kept their focus,” Nagy said. “Tonight we did a better job getting into the paint than we had been doing … and we knocked down some shots. Sophie hit a couple big 3s and Lydia hit a big one. After that it was back and back, but that was the first time we were able to get a little bit of lead.”
The biggest three points, though, came on Fusaro’s free throws.
“That’s what leaders do and your best players do,” Nagy said. “Stepping up in those situations and toeing the line and shooting three, that’s what you did when you were playing the driveway when you were growing up. She came up huge.”
United was 6-for-14 from the line.
“We’re been up and down on free throws all year,” Nagy said. “The girls did an outstanding job tonight. Abby and Sophie were 16-for-21 … that’s good free throw shooting. They got to the line because they were attacking and aggressive.”
United played a couple minutes of the fourth quarter without leading scorer Maizee Fry, who twisted her ankle on a move to the basket. She did return and finished with 17 points. The Lions also took a hit when their best perimeter defender, Jordyn Travis, was called for her third foul, which preceded West Shamokin’s surge late in the third quarter.
Madison Duplin scored eight points.
“Losing the big girl hurt,” Hall said.
United will open the District 6 Class 2A playoffs Tuesday. Homer-Center is a likely opponent.
The district tournament is limited to eight teams, and only the champion advances to the state tournament. In past years, the district received as many as four berths in the PIAA tournament and produced some of the state’s top teams.
“There are four really good teams out of the Heritage, and we beat each up all year. I’d like to see the Heritage make some noise in districts because there’s only one team coming out.”