Homer-Center committed nine errors but did just enough to make up for those blunders and pull out an 11-10 win over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.
Evann Keslar scored the winning run in the 10th inning, completing Homer-Center’s deficit from a 9-5 deficit.
After scoring a run in the top of the sixth, Homer-Center rallied for four runs in the seventh to take the lead, but Northern Cambria answered with a run to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
“We had a big win (Monday) and we wanted to keep that momentum going,” Homer-Center’s coach Scott Bauer said. “We stayed in the game, kept on fighting and we were able to get guys home.”
After allowing nine runs through the first three innings, Homer-Center’s Andrew Ruddock and Michael Krejocic shut down Northern Cambria’s bats.
Ruddock allowed just three hits in 32/3 innings pitched, struck out five and walked one.
Krejocic closed out the final 31/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one.
Riley Clevenger led the Homer-Center offense with two hits and three RBIs. Brock Houser and Anthony Rowland each drove in two runs, and Rowland smacked a double and a triple.
Northern Cambria’s Mike Hoover and Matt Sedlock went a combined 8-for-11 on the day. Hoover had two RBIs and Sedlock drove in one run. Josh Yachtis and Owen Bougher also had two RBIs apiece.
“It was a back-and-forth game, and you don’t see a game like tonight’s was that often anymore,” Bauer said.
Josh Miller took the loss for Northern Cambria, striking out five and walking three in 32/3 innings.
“Our boys kept on fighting and it was a great team win for us,” Bauer said.
Homer-Center (4-4) and Northern Cambria (2-4) each play Thursday. Homer-Center plays host to United, and Northern Cambria visits Marion Center.
SALTSBURG 17, PURCHASE LINE 10: Saltsburg scored 13 runs across the third and fourth innings to defeat Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game on Tuesday.
Rocco Bartolini led the Saltsburg offense, stroking two hits and driving in five runs. Angelo Bartolini reached base in all five of his at-bats, smacking three hits, walking twice and scoring four runs. Santino Bartolini drove in two runs, raked a hit, walked twice, scored twice and also started the game on the mound.
Austin Chambers went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs in the leadoff position for Purchase Line. Jayce Brooks, Isaac Huey, Mason Gearhart, Zander Bennett and Andrew Smarsh each had RBIs.
Santino Bartolini pitched 41/3 innings, struck out one and walked two but did not earn a decision. Logan Bonnoni earned the victory, pitching the final 21/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
Zander Bennett took the loss for Purchase Line.
Purchase Line (1-7) and Saltsburg (6-2) play today. Purchase Line visits Penns Manor and Saltsburg plays host to West Shamokin.
MARION CENTER 7, PENNS MANOR 1: Marion Center held Purchase Line to one hit in an 11-1 victory on Monday and proceeded to use another dominant pitching performance to beat Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game Tuesday.
Penns Manor took the lead in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Devin McCunn.
Skyler Olp put Marion Center on the board after crushing a solo home run. Marcus Badzik went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Marion Center scored three runs in the top of the sixth, including a fielder’s choice from Ty Ryen and back-to-back RBI singles from Connor Fairman and Dakota Bracken. Badzik gave the Stingers an insurance run with a solo home run.
Braden Reichenbach picked up the win, striking out seven and walking three in four innings. Ryen closed out the game with three hitless innings, striking out four without issuing a walk.
Kayden Detwiler took the loss.
Both teams play today. Marion Center (7-2) welcomes Northern Cambria, and Penns Manor (3-5) plays host to Purchase Line.
BLAIRSVILLE 8, WEST SHAMOKIN 3: Blairsville scored seven runs in the eighth inning to shock West Shamokin for its first victory of the season in a Heritage Conference game.
Blairsville benefited from a few hit by pitches, an error, a walk, a wild pitch and a two-run single from James Skirboll in the eighth.
The two teams entered the fifth inning scoreless before Skirboll drove in a run on a triple.
Andrew Baker dominated the West Shamokin lineup, striking out 13 and walking one in seven innings.
Trevor Smulik struck out eight and walked five in six innings for West Shamokin.
West Shamokin scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth but it wasn’t enough, as it dropped its second game in a row.
Blairsville (1-5) plays at United on Monday, and West Shamokin (3-3) visits Saltsburg on Thursday.
NORTH CATHOLIC 7, INDIANA 1: Indiana fell to section-leading North Catholic for the second time in as many days in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game.
Indiana, a 6-1 loser at North Catholic on Monday, was unable to find an answer at the plate against Justin Stoupka, who went the full seven innings, allowing just four hits, striking out 13 and walking three. He also hit a solo home run.
Indiana scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Branden Yanity.
Stoupka smacked a solo home run and Sean Dewey had an RBI single on a groundout to third.
Branden Yanity took the loss.
Indiana (6-3-1) plays host to DuBois on Thursday.