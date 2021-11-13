HOMER CITY — “No more.”
Homer-Center running back Landon Hill was adamant that after Glendale scored the first touchdown of the game Friday night in the District 6 Class A quarterfinals at Memorial Field, there would be no more points in favor of the Vikings.
Well, the 6-foot-1 sophomore running back nearly got what he wanted as the Wildcats trampled the Vikings, 34-15.
Glendale recovered a fumble by Homer-Center’s quarterback Cole McAnulty with 4:48 left in the first quarter, giving the Vikings the ball at the Wildcats’ 29. Homer-Center then took a personal foul penalty that set up first-and-goal for Glendale at the 7, allowing for senior athlete Suds Dubler to walk into the end zone for a 4-yard score to take the early lead. Ethan Cavalet’s extra-point kick was good to make it 7-0.
That’s when the Wildcats decided 7 was enough for the Vikings.
“No more points for them,” Hill said. “That’s all they’re getting. That’s all I could think about, and that’s what we did until the very end there. We came back on offense and kept punching them in one after the other and came out with the win.
Homer-Center strung together a 5 minute, 9-play and 55-yard drive that ended with McAnulty connecting with junior Michael Krejocic for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Krejocic notched his first TD and first extra-point kick of the night to tie the game at 7 apiece with 10:09 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats garnered momentum and repeated the process. On Homer-Center’s next drive, McAnulty found Krejocic a second time for another touchdown; this one a 35-yarder. Krejocic hit another extra-pointer and the Wildcats took a 14-7 lead with 5:50 left in the half that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Krejocic finished the night with 75 receiving yards on 4 catches, while McAnulty completed 8 of his 19 passes for 162 yards and an interception.
“Michael is just so explosive,” said Homer-Center coach Greg Page. “We try to get him the ball in different ways. At one point it should’ve been a fourth-and-5 on a simple in-route, and he turns and breaks out around it. Once he gets out, there’s nothing that’s going to catch him once he gets out in open field. He’s done it all year, and he did it again tonight.”
Homer-Center took that momentum and ran with it — literally.
The Wildcats started the second half with a drive that saw running back Collin Troup carry the ball 32 yards on four carries before allowing Hill to finish the job with a 19-yard sprint downfield and a 1-yard dive into the end zone.
Krejocic then snagged his eighth interception of the season off Dubler, giving Homer-Center back possession at its own 2-yard line. The Wildcats took the ball downfield, thanks to a 13-yard pass from McAnulty to Krejocic and 51 rushing yards from Hill, before Hill slammed the ball in for his second-consecutive touchdown of the night.
“I was just thinking that I need to get as many yards as I can, just keep my feet moving, and I’ll get there,” Hill said. “I kept pushing. I knew my line would do their job. We kept punching it down the field as a team. They did their job, and I did my job.”
“Our guys were coming off the ball really well — seven man line of scrimmage with our two tight ends and our seven interior lineman who take on everything,” Page said. “God bless them. (Hill) found the seams. He’s tough to bring down. He really got us kickstarted in the second half.”
The Homer-Center crowd chanted his name throughout the night as the 5-11 junior led the Wildcats with 109 rushing yards on 15 carries and 17 points.
Not quite finished yet, junior tight end Mason Bell grabbed an interception off Cavalet to start a quick 3-play drive that ended with 6-1, 226-pound Noah Henry breaking through defenders for a 4-yard score to give the Wildcats a 34-7 lead.
The Vikings showed a brief sign of life with 6:39 left in the game, as Glendale strung together a 5 minute, 10-play drive where senior Gage Wright found a hole in Homer-Center’s defense to earn a 27-yard rushing touchdown for the final score of 34-7.
In the end, the Wildcats had what the Vikings didn’t — depth. Glendale started the night with just 20 players dressed, lost junior running back Zeke Dubler for most of the first half due to a possible injury and then saw its 6-0 sophomore QB Troy Misiura escorted off the field to be evaluated.
“I can’t say enough about their kids,” Page said about Glendale. “They’re not very big, but they have tough kids. They came to play, and it was a battle.”
Three different players threw passes for Glendale (Suds Dubler, Misiura and Cavalet), each one throwing an interception and completing a collective 5 of their 15 attempts for 51 yards. Dubler, Glendale’s leading rusher, was held to 53 yards.
Overall, the Vikings put up 183 total offensive yards, including 32 in the first half, while the Wildcats put up 443.
Homer-Center continues its season by welcoming Bishop Guilfoyle next week for the semifinals.
“We’re moving forward,” Page said. “It feels good. It’s always fun to play at home, and we know what Bishop Guilfoyle is going to bring. They’re good every year, they’re well-coached, they have a little bit of a swagger to them; but we do, too, sometimes. … It’s going to be another battle, and we’ll be ready for a big-time playoff game.”