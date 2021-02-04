During a season when no one knows what waits around the next turn, there was a shocker Wednesday night in the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball ranks.
Homer-Center beat Penns Manor, which isn’t the big deal. The big deal was the low score: Homer-Center 43, Penns Manor 25.
Even more shocking: There’s a zero on the Comets’ side of the scorebook in the second quarter. Penns Manor was shut out for those eight minutes and had only two field goals at halftime. The Comets ordinarily can get that much in a blink of an eye, but some nights you have it, and some nights you can’t throw it in the ocean.
“Homer-Center did a tremendous job defensively and just played an all-around complete game,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “I give a ton of credit to Coach (Tom) Lasher and his girls. They played really well.”
It’s no surprise that Homer-Center knocked off the defending champions and left the Comets fighting for the fourth and final playoff berth for the conference tournament. The Wildcats were considered a championship contender along with United, West Shamokin and the Comets coming into the season, and they have delivered.
In a season being conducted in the middle of a global pandemic, with players wearing masks and playing in mostly empty gyms, Homer-Center has sprinted to an 8-1 record, the lone loss coming to unbeaten West Shamokin at home in overtime. Next up is Friday’s game at Northern Cambria — there’s potential for another shutout — before the Wildcats clash with once-beaten United on Monday. Homer-Center won the first matchup, 52-44 at United, on Jan. 14.
The Wildcats also edged Penns Manor (8-4, 4-4) the first time around, 50-49 at home, on a play that ended with the game-winning free throws coming with no time on the clock.
This time, there wasn’t much doubt at halftime, although the Wildcats didn’t light it up in the first half but still had a 15-point lead at 19-4. Homer-Center outscored the Comets 24-21 in the second half, but by the time Penns Manor registered more than two field goals in a quarter, Homer-Center was nursing a comfortable margin down the stretch.
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone scored a game-high 16 points. The sophomore was 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
Marlee Kochman, a junior, scored eight, and sophomore Molly Kosmack had six. In all, eight Wildcats scored.
Deja Gillo scored 14 points and was the lone Penns Manor player in double figures.
The Comets play at home Friday against Marion Center.
“In this compact season, there is no time for us to hang our heads,” Miloser said. “We have to get ready for another tough opponent in Marion Center on Friday. I was proud of my girls for sticking together tonight even though things didn’t go our way. I have no doubt we will continue to stick together as a team. Adversity reveals your true character, and I believe we have a great group of girls that will be eager to get back in the gym and get back to work. I need to do a batter job of getting my girls prepared to control the things that we can control, and that will be our focus tomorrow.”
BLAIRSVILLE 75, PURCHASE LINE 55: Blairsville might be the best two-win team in District 6.
The Bobcats, who opened the season with losses against the top four contenders in the Heritage Conference, strung together a second straight win by jumping on Purchase Line early.
Lexi Risinger and Julia Potts poured in 24 points apiece and fueled the early onslaught. They had 29 points at halftime — three more than Purchase Line had as a team — and staked their team to a 15-point lead, 41-26.
Isabel Pynos chipped in 12 points for the Bobcats.
Bethany Smith scored 20 points and Madison Scalese finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Purchase Line. Carley Ward scored five points to go with five rebounds, and Abby Goss had 11 rebounds and six points.
Up next for Blairsville is a visit to unbeaten West Shamokin on Friday. The Bobcats dropped the first game at home, 61-57, on Jan. 12.
Purchase Line (5-4) plays host to Saltsburg on Friday.
MARION CENTER 62, SALTSBURG 42: Marion Center chalked up its second win, pulling away from Saltsburg in the fourth quarter of a Heritage Conference game at home.
The Stingers (2-6) took a 31-28 lead into halftime and stretched the advantage to seven, 45-38, going into the fourth quarter. Marion Center went on a 17-4 tear in the final period to put the game away.
Nevada Armstrong scored a game-high 17 points for Marion Center. Freshman Lydia Miller chipped in 12, points and senior Alexa Ackerman added 10.
Kaelee Elkin led the rebounding with 11 boards and also had seven points and six steals. Shawna Cook pulled in nine rebounds.
Makenzie Simpson and Abby Dickie scored 13 points apiece for Saltsburg.
Both teams play Friday. Marion Center visits Penns Manor, and Saltsburg (0-5) visits Purchase Line.
UNITED 62, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 15: United has had an easy week so far. The Lions’ matchup with unbeaten West Shamokin on Monday was postponed due to the winter weather, and the Lions returned to the court and eased past winless Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Kylee Rodkey, a senior guard, led United with 10 points on a night when all the Lions saw plenty of playing time. In all, 11 scored.
Lauren McCombie scored eight points for Northern Cambria.
United, 7-1 with the lone loss to Homer-Center, visits Purchase Line on Saturday.
Northern Cambria plays host to Homer-Center on Friday.
WINCHESTER THURSTON 50, APOLLO-RIDGE 18: Apollo-Ridge went without a field goal in the first half of a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 games.
Morgan Gamble scored eight points and Brinley Toland had six for Apollo-Ridge.
Nadia Moore scored 18 points for Winchester Thurston (5-3, 5-0).
Apollo-Ridge (1-3, 1-2) plays host to Jeannette this evening.
BOYS
APOLO-RIDGE 54, BURRELL 51: Apollo-Ridge trailed by one at halftime, took a slim lead into the fourth quarter and held off Burrell in a WPIAL non-section game.
Klay Fitzroy scored 20 points, hitting seven field goals and 6 of 9 free throw attempts for Apollo-Ridge (3-1), which was coming off its first loss. Jake Fello hit four 3-point field goals and scored 18 points.
Apollo-Ridge had two fewer field goals than Burrell (4-6), but the Vikings were 13-for-19 at the line, and the Bucs were 6-for-8. Each team made seven 3s.
Apollo-Ridge plays host to South Allegheny on Friday.
ARMSTRONG 52, INDIANA 21: Indiana managed only two field goals in the first half of a loss in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Eli Wiles led Armstrong (2-2, 1-2) with 15 points.
Joashua Glaser scored five for Indiana.
Indiana (0-8, 0-5) plays host to Highlands on Friday.