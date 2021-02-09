West Shamokin is 11-0, but coach Frank Nagy wasn’t particularly excited about his team’s performance in a 45-29 win over winless Saltsburg on Monday night.
He was no more encouraged after he heard Homer-Center, the 10-1 team breathing down the Wolves’ necks, beat United, 60-49, effectively establishing a two-team race for the top seed in the Heritage Conference playoffs. The two teams meet Wednesday night at West Shamokin for sole possession of first place in the conference.
“We know deep down we’re going to get punished if that’s how we come out,” Nagy said after his team’s lackluster showing. “We just have to have more fight in us.”
West Shamokin’s formidable lineup featuring a trio of seniors will face a Wildcats team that is powered by underclassmen.
“We know, no matter what, it’s going to be a battle with Homer,” Nagy said. “I know what they’re capable of. They’re the top team in my eyes. They’ve taken care of everybody else. They’ve played the brunt of their schedule, and it’s a must-win for us if we want to get the top seed in the Heritage Conference going into the semifinals. I know we’ll have our hands full … but this is the exciting thing about hoops season.”
Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher leads his team to West Shamokin after pushing the Wolves to overtime in his team’s only loss, 54-50 on Jan. 18 at the HomerDome.
“We’ve got to play a little bit better defensively,” Lasher said. “They’re a very good team. They’re not 11-0 accidentally. They’re a very good team. Frank is a good coach and he’ll have their kids ready to play. And I hope I have mine ready to play, especially at their place, because it’s a harder place to play.”
HOMER-CENTER 60, UNITED 49: Sparks come from all kinds of places.
Ayannah Elliott, a senior and Homer-Center’s fourth-leading scorer, came out in high gear against United. Elliott scored nine of her 17 points in the first quarter and spurred the Wildcats to a 17-11 lead. That left United playing catch-up the rest of the night.
“We had Ayannah Elliott step up big-time,” Lasher said. “This was definitely her best game of the season.”
Elliott provided the perfect complement for Homer-Center’s top three: junior Marlee Kochman and sophomores Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack.
“They came out and took it to us,” United coach Paul Hall said. “That Elliott is a heck of a ballplayer. She improved so much from the first time I saw her. Then there’s Kochman and Sardone. Their three guards are pretty impressive out there. They come prepared.”
United trailed by 10, 35-25, at halftime and made a run at the Wildcats in the third quarter.
“We got it down to three,” Hall said, “and they came back out of timeout and hit the next two baskets. After that we just couldn’t make a shot.”
Kochman matched Elliott with 17 points.
“Marlee had a good game tonight,” Lasher said. “She shot it well, and it was probably her best game this year so far.”
Sardone scored a game-high 18 points and joined Kochman with a pair of 3-point field goals.
“Macy was Macy,” Lasher said. “She just played extremely well. The all played extremely well.”
Homer-Center went 17-6 last year with only one senior on the roster. The Wildcats have won seven straight, knocking off United twice and even shutting out Penns Manor for a quarter last week.
“We’ve been shooting the ball well,” Lasher said. “The girls hustle like crazy. They play good defense. They get on the boards. They’re doing all the little things you have to do to win basketball games.”
Maizee Fry led United with 17 points. Maddie Duplin chipped in 10.
United had won eight straight since opening the season late on Jan. 14 with a 52-44 loss to Homer-Center. The Lions still have to play two games against West Shamokin, which are set for the last two playing dates of the regular season.
“I’ve got to give Homer credit,” Hall said. “They’re a tough team, a very good team, and they have only one senior. I think they’re going to be a tough out for anybody.”
WEST SHAMOKIN 45, SALTSBURG 29: West Shamokin struggled in what shaped up as a blowout in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wolves led 11-6 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime. West Shamokin outscored the Trojans 21-12 in the second half, but the winless Trojans pushed back in the fourth quarter.
“We put up a good fight against an undefeated team and held their leading scorer to nine points,” Saltsburg coach Tiara Stossel said.
“I credit Saltsburg,” Nagy said. “They just got after us. They played physical and with energy. … They were ready to go and wanted to play. I’m a little disappointed in our response. I felt like we came out flat and similar to how we came out against Blairsville (in an overtime win Friday). We just didn’t have that fight in us, for whatever reason. … The credit goes to Saltsburg for putting us in that position, and we didn’t punch back when we needed to.
“The second half we started to get it straightened out. Abby Oesterling was huge for us. It seemed like every time Saltsburg was coming back to make it four or five points, Abby would get a steal or Lydia McIlwain would come up with one. We were able to create some pressure and force some turnovers late that helped. And we knocked down some shots.”
Oesterling did a little bit of everything with 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists. McIlwain scored 11 points, including her third 3-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter, and came up with six steals. Lily Jordan finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Sophie Fusaro, the Wolves’ leading scorer, finished with nine points, four rebounds, three steals and five assists.
Savanna Fink and Abbie Dickie combined for 21 points for Saltsburg, which got a late start to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then lost two weeks after contact with an opposing player who later tested positive for the virius .
The Trojans play at winless Northern Cambria this evening.
PENNS MANOR 51, PURCHASE LINE 43: Penns Manor came out on top in a matchup of two Heritage Conference teams trying to find some offensive consistency.
Penns Manor (10-4, 6-4 conference) followed Megan Dumm’s lead in the first quarter. She scored 11 of her game-high 26 points. Then, down the stretch, when Purchase Line (6-5, 4-5) was trying to mount a comeback from a 12-point deficit that shrank to six, the junior guard drilled all five of her free throws. She was 9-for-9 on the night.
The Comets led 16-12 after Dumm’s outburst and stretched the lead to 29-22 going into halftime after holding the Red Dragons to 10 points in the second quarter.
“We got down a little in the second quarter and started to hang our heads,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “We missed a lot of high-percentage shots, ones we usually make. We started to make a nice run toward the end of the game but just ran out of time. Penns Manor is well-coached and very disciplined. I knew it would be a fight.”
Dumm grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. She also had five steals. Kassidy Smith joined Dumm in double figures with 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Anna Peterman had seven rebounds and four assists.
“I thought the team grew tonight in late-game situations,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said, “and I’m really happy with the way they kept their composure.”
Penns Manor finished 12-for-20 at the free throw line. Purchase had only eight attempts and made four.
Maddie Scalese paced Purchase Line 18 points. Bethany Smith had eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots, and Abby Goss yanked in 14 rebounds to go with eight points. Carley Ward added nine points
Both teams play this evening. Penns Manor plays a non-conference game at Harmony, and Purchase Line welcomes Marion Center.
MARION CENTER 71, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 25: Marion Center chalked up its third win by rolling over winless Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers led 25-4 after the first quarter.
Nine Marion Center players scored, led by senior guard Alexa Ackerman, who buried five 3-point field goals en route to 19 points. Jerzy Coble, also a senior, contributed 15 points, and freshmen Kaelee Elkin and Lydia Miller had eight apiece.
Ella Miller scored 11 points for Northern Cambria.
Both teams play this evening. Marion Center (3-7) plays at Purchase Line, and Northern Cambria plays host to Saltsburg in a matchup of teams looking for their first win.
APOLLO-RIDGE 46, GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42: Freshman Sophia Yard made two free throws with seven seconds left after senior Morgan Gamble drilled a 3-pointer to put Apollo-Ridge ahead in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
Apollo-Ridge (3-3, 3-2 section) held an 11-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Greensburg Central Catholic (5-3, 1-2) went on a 15-3 run that extended into the fourth quarter for a 37-26 lead.
With her team down 42-41, Gamble hit her lone 3-pointer of the game for a 44-42 lead with 49 seconds left. She finished with 16 points.
Yard stepped to the line with seven seconds left after rebounding the second of two missed free throws by Greensburg Central Catholic with 10 seconds left.
Brinley Toland, a sophomore, had 11 points and three assists for the Vikings. Yard also had four steals. Madi Marks, a 6-foot-2 senior in her second week back from an injury, led the rebounding with eight boards.
Bailey Kuhns scored 19 points for Greensburg Central Catholic.
Apollo-Ridge plays at Springdale on Thursday.
HAMPTON 63, INDIANA 44: Hampton beat Indiana in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.
Katie Kovalchick scored 20 points for Indiana.
Hampton, second in the section at 5-2, improved to 9-4 overall.
No other details were available.
Indiana (4-7, 3-5) plays host to Armstrong on Thursday.
ELIZABETH FORWARD 59, LIGONIER VALLEY 24: Elizabeth Forward led 24-2 after the first quarter and did one better in the third quarter while holding Ligonier Valley to one point in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Carol Woods led Ligonier Valley with 11 points. Lizzy Crissman had seven rebounds and two blocked shots, and Abby Painter had six rebounds.
Brooke Makland (12), Jocelyn Dawson (11 points) and Bailie Brinson (11) scored in doubled figures for Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 3-3 section).
Ligonier Valley (0-7, 0-6) plays at Mount Pleasant on Thursday.
BOYS
WEST SHAMOKIN 74, SALTSBURG 35: Unbeaten West Shamokin invoked the mercy rule by halftime for the fifth time this season in a romp over Saltsburg in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin (12-0) scored 30 points in the first quarter and led 54-20 at halftime.
Justin Smulik, injured at the start of the year, had his best game since his return, pouring in a game-high 20 points. The 6-foot-3 senior also turned in six rebounds. Trevor Smulik, his brother and a 6-3 junior, scored 15 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.
Jack McCullough scored 12 points and handed out five assists. Ezeck Olinger gave the Wolves four players in double figures with 11 points and raked in seven rebounds. Bo Swartz had seven assists, and Eric Spencer had three steals.
In all, nine Wolves scored, and 13 had at least one rebounds.
Dan Speal led Saltsburg with 10 points. The Trojans had won two straight.
Saltsburg (5-6) plays host to Northern Cambria this evening. West Shamokin plays at Homer-Center on Wednesday.
PENNS MANOR 72, PURCHASE LINE 49: Penns Manor won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 9-3 overall by taking care of Purchase Line by halftime in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets led 14-11 after the first quarter and then broke loose for 26 points in the second en route to a 40-22 halftime lead. Grant Grimaldi, a 6-foot-5 junior, led that charge, scoring 16 of his game-high 24 points in those eight minutes.
Sophomore guard Max Hill continued to fuel the offense with 17 points. Dmitiri Lieb and Brian Koches had eight apiece.
Mello Sanchez scored 19 points for Purchase Line. Isaac Huey added 10.
Penns Manor gets a break before heading into Friday’s home game against unbeaten West Shamokin.
Purchase Line (2-9) plays at Marion Center today.
UNITED 47, HOMER-CENTER 22: United gave up one field goal in the first quarter and sprinted to a mercy-rule victory in a Heritage Conference game.
United (12-2) led 17-3 after the first quarter and 26-9 at halftime. Homer-Center didn’t reach double figures in scoring in any quarter.
The Lions won a second straight after their 10-game winning streak was snapped by unbeaten West Shamokin last week. Ben Tomb scored 14 points, with 12 coming in the first half, and Brad Felix tacked on 12. Felix had four of his team’s five field goals in the abbreviated second half that was played with a running clock. Austin Kovalcik scored all eight of his point in the fist half.
Homer-Center finished with six field goals and was 8-for-10 at the free throw line.
United plays at winless Blairsville this evening. Homer-Center welcomes West Shamokin on Wednesday.
MARION CENTER 42, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 37: Marion Center hasn’t been at its sharpest offensively, but the Stingers did enough on both ends to fend off Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Marion Center (7-4) held the Colts (1-8) to five points in each of the first two quarters and lead 19-10 at halftime. The Stingers, who had lost two straight, held on in the second half despite going only 2-for-7 at the free throw line.
Conner Fairman and Carter Lydic led Marion Center with double-doubles. Fairman netted 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Lydic had 10 of each. T.J. Lynn and Justin Peterson combined for 14 points.
Northern Cambria’s Tyler Bearer, who missed the opening weeks of the season, scored a game-high 20 points. Matt Sedlock chipped in 14 points. Only two other Colts scored.
Both teams play this evening. Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line this evening, and Northern Cambria visits Saltsburg.