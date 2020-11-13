The numbers are astounding, unprecedented for a high school football player in Indiana County, and they were accumulated rather quietly.
Then came Oct. 16: Homer-Center 57, Purchase Line 48.
The score alone grabbed some attention. And then there’s this: Homer-Center’s Ben Schmidt accounted for 511 total yards — rushing and passing combined — in a high school football game that lasts 48 minutes. The offense plays about half of that, so figure about 21 yards per minute.
That extraordinary effort came during Homer-Center’s most recent four-game stretch in which the senior quarterback racked up 1,794 total yards. He passed 7,000 career total yards in a heartbeat and zoomed past eight grand in a flash.
Along the way, Schmidt led Homer-Center into tonight’s District 6 Class 1A championship game against Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park in Altoona. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Schmidt, a four-year starter, enters the night with 8,536 career total yards. He not only holds his school’s records for rushing yards (3,370) and passing yards (5,166) — and several others, as well — he is only the second player in Indiana County and the third in the Heritage Conference to surpass 8,000 total yards. Saltsburg’s Josh Gibbons, a quarterback who wrapped up his sterling career last year, was the first in the county and finished with 8,206 total yards (1,697 rushing, 6,509 passing).
Only Collin Smith, a quarterback who directed Ligonier Valley’s powerhouses in 2013-16, accumulated 147 more total yards than Schmidt has, with 8,683. Ligonier Valley, though a member of the conference until this season, is located in Westmoreland County.
The record, but so much more, is on the line tonight because the winner advances into the state semifinals, and the loser ends its season.
PURCHASE LINE COACH Matt Falisec wasn’t taking any chances when it came to game-planning for Schmidt last month.
“Going into that game,” he said, “we had three different game plans to try to stop Schmidt, and within the first quarter we were on to game plan two, and by the second quarter we were onto the third game plan. It didn’t matter what we did. We had a spy on him and that didn’t stop him. He’s just one of those athletes that comes around every so often. He’s definitely the kind of kid you like to have on your team.”
Schmidt has accounted for 2,690 total yards this season, or 82 percent of his team’s 3,233 total in seven games. He is averaging 384 total yards per game, and his total in the four-game stretch accounts for 21 percent of his career total.
Likewise, Schmidt has had a hand or a foot — he is the placekicker, too — in 82 percent of the Wildcats’ points. He has rushed or passed or kicked for 259 of their 317 points. In the past four games, the only seven points of 156 he didn’t have a hand in came when he watched from the sideline during mop-up time in a 56-33 win at Saltsburg.
“Incredible,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “I don’t know any other way to say it. I’ve been getting asked more and more about it as the weeks pass and he continues to do it. The last four-game stretch against playoff teams, he’s just been our go-to guy, and he makes everyone else around him better, too, which is a great thing.”
Mark Bertig has called Homer-Center games on the radio since the 1980s.
“His numbers are staggering,” he said. “I don’t even know where to start. What he’s done the last four games, close to 900 rushing and 900 passing, that’s just sensational.”
When it comes to duel-threat quarterbacks in Indiana County, the first name that springs to mind is Danny Ferens, who starred at Penns Manor is 2009-12. He finished with 7,813 total yards, including a county career record of 5,563 rushing yards.
Schmidt’s numbers compare favorably with Smith’s while Gibbons holds the county record for passing yards with 6,509.
Then there are all-purpose yards, which are accumulated on offense, kickoff and punt returns and defensive returns, but they are rarely tracked at the high school level. Ligonier Valley set Smith’s total for all-purpose yard at 9,352, a figure that Schmidt and Gibbons most likely have come close to or surpassed.
“To be mentioned in the same conversation with (Ferens and Smith) is pretty awesome,” Schmidt said. “I looked up to those guys growing up, and it’s pretty cool to hear my name being up there. The numbers, we changed our offense and that definitely helped, but my teammates, really everyone stepped up this year, played well on the line and we were able to have explosive plays.”
How’s this for explosive? Schmidt has rushed for 1,268 yards on 113 carries for an average of 11.2 yards per attempt. He has passed for 1,422 yards, completing 69 of 113 passes (.611) for an average of 20.6 yards per completion and 12.5 yards per attempt.
“I guess I don’t want to state selfishly that he’s the best or better than anybody we’ve gone against or had here,” Page said. “As a runner, Danny Ferens was phenomenal, but the thing is he really didn’t have to throw as much because their offense didn’t dictate that. There have been a lot of good athletes, good football players that have come through, and he’s one that comes to mind. No matter how you compare any of these guys over the last x number of years, Ben would have to be right at the top with them.”
And he has had plenty of help during his career. Homer-Center always had good offensive lines, and this year is no exception.
There is skill. Drew Kochman, a fellow senior, has been Schmidt’s favorite target, reeling in 28 receptions for 696 yards, an average of 24.9 per catch, and 13 touchdowns while going over 1,000 yards in his career. Mike Krejocic, a sophomore, is averaging 29.7 yards on 13 reception, and senior Travis Mock has 19 catches.
Running back Collin Troup, a junior, had a 100-yard game a couple weeks ago, and Cole McAnulty, a sophomore and the heir apparent at quarterback, played running back last week and had some important runs in the 27-14 semifinal victory over Juniata Valley.
“Obviously Ben has gotten a lot of attention,” Page said, “but he’s quick to credit everybody else: the guys up front that work so hard on the O-line; his receivers, who are incredibly hard workers that have some ability themselves and work hard to make the offense better; and our running backs, who are overshadowed, but those guys are getting tough yards, too.”
IN 2017, Schmidt was a 6-foot, 166-pound freshman starting at quarterback on the first county team to play for a state championship in football. His job that year to manage the offense.
No he’s 6-1, 203 and the focus of Homer-Center’s offense and the target of every opposing defense.
“It’s been a progressive thing through his four years,” Page said. “As a freshman, he showed great poise and maturity managing our offense, which is different than it is now, to the state championship game. And that was in the focal-point position, which can’t be understated. We relied on him a little more his sophomore year, and last year we switched our offense.”
“I’ve been blessed my whole career,” Schmidt said. “Getting a chance to start as a freshman was pretty challenging but very rewarding. I owe a lot of my success to that experience I had as a freshman, and I grew steadily from there. Then I had the injuries last year, but I pushed through and learned from that. I’m happy with the way my career has gone, and it’s been a blast.”
Homer-Center switched to a spread offense last season. Schmidt took off, but he played the second half of the season with an injury that limited his mobility. It was eventually diagnosed as a sports hernia, and he had surgery in January.
“Last year,” Page said, “people tend to forget he played in most of our games but was injured for half our games and was not 100 percent or his numbers last year would have been higher as well. He had surgery in the offseason, and here we are this year, and he’s just been incredible.
“The nice thing about the spread offense is your have to be able to have a running game and a passing game so people have to respect that. I’ve said many times he’s the perfect duel threat for us in that position because obviously he can run and his arm strength has always been there. He can throw it hard and far and accurate, and the impressive thing is that with the surgery in January and the offseason and the downturn in activities during COVID, he came back and put on 15 more pounds from last season. He’s really a lot stronger.”
IT ALMOST didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Aug. 7, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body of scholastic sports in the state, voted to delay the start of the season after Gov. Tom Wolf made a “strong recommendation” that high school sports not be conducted.
Fall sports hung in limbo for two weeks before the PIAA met again on Aug. 21 and defied the recommendation by voting overwhelmingly in favor of conducting fall sports, albeit with delays and modifications. A football season that was supposed to kick off Aug. 28 was pushed back to Sept. 11.
With the length of the season uncertain, Heritage Conference teams scheduled 10 games through Nov. 6. Then, at midseason, the playoffs were scheduled to begin on Oct. 23, or Week 7, leading to this shortened season. If Homer-Center had played a full schedule this season, chances are Schmidt would have surpassed 10,000 total yards at this point.
Homer-Center enters tonight at 6-1 with one game postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and Bishop Guilfoyle is 6-2 with two games forfeited (one loss, one win), although only one was related to a virus issue.
“Not knowing if we were going to have a season or play every game and then being able to play, we wanted to take every game like it was going to be our last because you never know what’s going to happen,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t have to have this season, but we did, and we knew we could have a good year, and it has turned out pretty good.”
Still, Schmidt came close to missing the season. He is one of nine children of Michael and Lisa Schmidt, and there were legitimate concerns in the household surrounding the spread of the virus. In a last-minute decision, Schmidt was permitted to play. However, he missed the first week of practice and the first scrimmage because he first was required to complete the PIAA’s mandatory one-week heat-acclimation program.
“The thought of missing my senior year was just eating at me all day,” Schmidt said, “and luckily we got past that and I didn’t have to worry about it anymore. But it was a question for a while, and I didn’t know if I’d be able to play because of family reasons with high-risk people in my family and stuff like that. For a while it looked like I wasn’t going to be able to play, but somehow we were able to work it out.”
AFTER HIGH SCHOOL, Schmidt plans to attend IUP and enter the Reserve Officer Training Program, or ROTC, which prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. military.
“IUP is interested in him football-wise, which could be a good marriage because of the good relationship they have with the ROTC program,” Page said. “Hopefully he can do both things, and both are great things to be a part of.”
Smith hasn’t decided on a major — homeland security and safety science are options, he said — but he is fairly certain about his choice for military service.
“Something combat-related,” he said, “maybe the infantry or armor.”
In that regard, it is fitting that Schmidt is closing his high school football career with a bang.
“Truthfully,” Bertig said, “it’s easy to see why he’s had so much success: No.1, he’s a great young man — humble; well-grounded; Christian values; extremely hard-working. I don’t know that I can think of anyone in my years that I’ve done Homer-Center football — and that’s a lot of good players — that matches Ben’s work ethic.”
“He has a great work ethic,” Page said. “I guess you could say he’s unassuming, quiet, but he’s come out of his shell that last year or two. He has a great sense of humor, and he’s a good, wholesome kid, honestly.”
THE CHANCE to play on comes against a powerful Bishop Guilfoyle team. The Marauders shut down Purchase Line’s Josh Syster in last week’s semifinals, holding this area’s leading rusher to 45 yards on 17 carries in a 35-0 win. Syster rushed for 269 yards against Homer-Center.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s lone losses are to Forest Hills, a game the Marauders won, 48-0, but forfeited afterward due to a self-reported violation, and to District 6 Class 2A champion Richland (19-10) in the season opener. Homer-Center’s lone loss came against Penns Manor (43-42).
“They’ll be the best team we’ve played, by far,” Page said. “They’re very athletic on defense. They’re going to be hard for us to stop defensively. If we play well defensively, we have a chance, but we expect it to be harder offensively that it has been through the season.”
“Bishop Guilfoyle is a good team,” Schmidt said, “and we’re doing our best to prepare and play our hardest to come out with the win. We’re feeling confident.”