Homer City put up a fight in the opener but ran out of steam in the second game of a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
The Bearcats dropped the opener, 3-1, and the second game, 15-2.
In the opener, Michael Krejocic and Jonah Arone limited Murrysville to three runs on eight hits and three walks. Krejocic pitched four innings and was charged with all three runs, and Arone pitched the final two innings and yielded one hit.
Adam Cowburn had two of Homer City’s four hits, and Braden Reichenbach was credited with the lone RBI. Krejocic and Nick Love had the other hits.
In Game 2, Homer City trailed 4-2 before Murrysville erupted for 11 runs in the fifth inning. Seven of the runs were unearned. The game was stopped after the bottom of the inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Homer City managed only four hits, with Krejocic, Love, Cody Housholder and Reichenbach each getting one. Housholder and Cowburn had RBIs.
Homer City (3-11) plays at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
INDIANA COUNTY LEAGUE
APOLLO 9, BLAIRSVILLE 3: Apollo topped Blairsville, 9-3, to split an Indiana County League baseball doubleheader on Sunday.
Apollo rebounded for a win after dropping the first game, 10-8.
Owen McDermott hit a two-run home run and Garret Polka banged out three hits and drove in two runs to help his cause on the mound. Apollo took control with a seven-run fourth inning.
Owen McDermott hit his home run in the fourth and finished with two hits and two RBIs. Neil McDermott also had two hits. Owen McDermott and Jesse Hepler each drove in two runs, and Paul Rice, Noah Ottis and Josh Helper each knocked in one.
Polka struck out four, walked three and gave up seven hits in a complete game.
Dave Doak doubled in two runs and had two hits for Blairsville. Mike Kelly took the loss.
No details were available from the first game.
Apollo (6-11) plays host to New Kensington on Thursday. Blairsville (9-3) plays host to Blacklick Valley on Thursday.