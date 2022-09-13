iup logo 01.jpg
It was only one game, but it sure looks like the Mak Sexton-to-Duane Brown connection could be something really special this season for the IUP Crimson Hawks.

In Saturday’s season-opening 38-35 win at East Stroudsburg, Saxton — IUP’s new transfer quarterback from Pittsburg State (Kan.) — completed 26 of 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Brown, a senior wide receiver from nearby Spring Church, caught 12 of those completions for 207 yards and one score.

