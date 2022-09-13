It was only one game, but it sure looks like the Mak Sexton-to-Duane Brown connection could be something really special this season for the IUP Crimson Hawks.
In Saturday’s season-opening 38-35 win at East Stroudsburg, Saxton — IUP’s new transfer quarterback from Pittsburg State (Kan.) — completed 26 of 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Brown, a senior wide receiver from nearby Spring Church, caught 12 of those completions for 207 yards and one score.
Afterward, Sexton and Brown took turns complimenting the other.
“He’s a dog,” Sexton said. “Everyone knows it. He has such a competitive spirit. I have full faith in him and all my other receivers. He’s a special type of player.”
“It means a lot that he has confidence in me to make the catch,” Brown said. “Knowing he can put the ball exactly where he needs to be is amazing. That man has an arm, for sure.”
Sexton’s 360 passing yards is the highest total by a quarterback in his IUP debut and the 14th-highest single-game total in program history. The only other QB to throw for more than 300 yards in his first game with IUP was Ken Ferguson, who passed for 320 yards against Grand Valley State in 1994.
Sexton tossed scoring passes to Derek Lockhart (27 yards), Hilton Ridley (25) and Brown (20) in his first game with the Crimson Hawks. His TD to Lockhart was particularly impressive. He threw a fastball across his body while running to his right in the second quarter.
“There aren’t many quarterbacks who can make that throw and he put it on the money,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella.
Brown’s catches and yards are career highs, and the 12 receptions are tied for the seventh-most in a game in IUP history, and the 207 receiving yards is tied for the fourth-highest for an IUP receiver.
“If there’s a better skill guy on the perimeter in Division II football, I don’t know where he’s at,” said Tortorella of Brown. “He doesn’t take a backseat to anyone. His play tonight was great.”
It’s somewhat surprising Brown and Sexton seemed to be on the same page so early in the season. Sexton is the fourth starting quarterback Brown has played with since he arrived at IUP after his highly decorated career at Apollo-Ridge High School. But against an improved East Stroudsburg team that rallied from a 20-point deficit to take a 28-20 lead in the third quarter, Sexton and Brown connected several times in critical situations to keep the Crimson Hawks in the game.
“I always tell (Sexton) that I just want him to be comfortable and confident with me,” Brown said. “I’m glad he is.”
Tortorella said Brown’s biggest play of the night doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat sheet.
After IUP forced a punt with about 40 seconds left to play and the game tied at 35, Brown lined up at about the IUP 40 to field Jaco Sattamini’s punt. The kick, though, was short, and as the IUP blockers ran downfield to set up a shield for Brown, he ran through them and fair caught the ball at the East Stroudsburg 45.
Had Brown stayed put and let the ball bounce, valuable time would have come off the clock and the Crimson Hawks might not have had such good field position.
After a quick few plays to get close, IUP won the game on Nick Andrassi’s 32-yard field goal as time expired.
“When everyone else was running down the field to set up to block, he was running up 15 yards to catch the punt at the plus-45 so we could get good field position,” Tortorella marveled. “Then we end up kicking the field goal. That 10 to 15 yards was big.”
The field goal capped a comeback win, one that might not have happened if the Crimson Hawks had wilted under the pressure after losing their early 20-0 lead. Although credit for the win can get be shared all around, Tortorella said one player in particular was critical to IUP winning the game.
“We fought back,” he said. “We scored when we needed to and stopped them when we needed to. And then we got the ball to Duane Brown.”