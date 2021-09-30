“It’s going to be one heck of a game.”
That’s River Valley coach Jess Houser’s prediction for Friday night as his 5-0 Panthers welcome the red-hot Purchase Line Red Dragons (4-1) for a heated Heritage Conference matchup.
Houser and his Panthers are looking to stay undefeated on the heels of Angelo Bartolini’s spectacular performances, while Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec and his Red Dragons are ready to upset River Valley’s perfect inaugural season and earn their third straight victory to keep their positive momentum rolling.
River Valley has put up four strong performances to join conference-newcomer Cambria Heights atop the standings. The Panthers have scored at least 34 points in each of their matchups, including a 42-17 romp past non-conference foe Conemaugh Township last week.
The Panthers average 45.3 points per game and are outscoring opponents 181-65 while allowing competitors an average of only 181 total offensive yards per game.
River Valley’s explosive offense is headed by Bartolini, who has scored 16 of the Panthers’ 24 touchdowns, with four coming in each game. The 6-foot senior is the Heritage’s leading scorer and rusher, averaging 11.3 yards a carry and 209 per game. Bartolini’s 836 rushing yards make up more than half of River Valley’s total offensive yards (1,481).
The Red Dragons must find a way to stop the Panthers’ A-Train from leaving the station.
“Bartolini has established himself as one of the best, if not the best running back in the league,” Falisec said. “The first guy that gets a shot on him has to hit him and hold on. It’s normally three or four guys that have to bring him down. The first guy who gets a chance has to hit and hope the rest of the guys can corral him down. We definitely have to get helmets on him.”
While Bartolini is clearly River Valley’s biggest threat, the Panthers do have some reinforcements.
Senior running back Sincere McFarlin has 179 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 8.9 yards per opportunity and 44.8 per game. Meanwhile, 6-foot-2 quarterback Braden Staats has completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for three touchdowns, 296 yards and an interception. Staats’ top target is senior wide receiver Cage Kinney, who has averaged 23 receiving yards on each of his five catches this season.
Houser has two simple keys to victory for his team this week, but they come with a warning to his Panthers not to overlook their opponent.
“Run the ball and play some defense,” Houser said. “We’re worried about them though. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re coming in hot.”
The Panthers have good reason to be worried. If anybody has a shot at stopping River Valley’s offensive dominance, it’s the Red Dragons’ defense.
Purchase Line’s defense has held its opponents to just 11 points per game, while River Valley has allowed an average of 16.3. Opponents average just 3.7 yards per play against the Red Dragons.
“They’re playing pretty physical,” said Falisec of his defense. “We got a great set of D-backs back there, our linebackers are picking up a lot of tackles each game, our defensive linemen are taking on blocks. We’re a pretty physical football team.”
On offense, Purchase Line likes to spread the love and keep opponents on their toes.
Five Red Dragons have triple-digit yards for either rushing or receiving, while River Valley has three.
Senior Brady Syster has 367 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The 5-11 running back averages 9.4 yards per carry and 73.4 a game. Meanwhile, 5-10 senior Mello Sanchez averages 17.2 yards per catch on his 10 receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns.
At quarterback, John Elick has completed 27 of 45 pass attempts for 470 yards with three interceptions and four touchdowns. On the ground, the 5-11 senior is Purchase Line’s second-leading rusher with 196 yards on 53 carries.
“Their offense can strike quick,” Houser said. “They have Sanchez, who flies down the sidelines, and Elick, who puts it right on the dot and is a tough kid at quarterback. There’s a chance they can strike right away or they can run the ball. They’re well-balanced. That makes them a threat.”
Purchase Line jumped out to a 14-0 start against Penns Manor last week in the first quarter and had a 34-0 lead on Marion Center through two quarters the previous week.
Both coaches also expressed the importance of turnovers.
River Valley is tied for the best turnover margin in the Heritage at plus-7, while Purchase Line is at the middle of the pack at plus-4. However, generating turnovers has been a vital part of each team’s victories recently.
The Panthers and Red Dragons each forced three turnovers last week, including a fumble that allowed River Valley’s Bradley Miller to race 37 yards for a touchdown. Purchase Line snagged two interceptions against Marion Center, one of which Syster returned for a 16-yard touchdown.
Syster and Bartolini are actually the only two players in the Heritage Conference to have returned an interception for a touchdown.
With two such well-matched teams, there isn’t much you can predict. Perhaps that’s why Houser predicted the obvious: “It’s going to be one heck of a game.”