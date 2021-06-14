BLAIRSVILLE — When he was in high school in the mid-1990s, Jess Houser often wondered how good of a football team could be created if sister schools Blairsville and Saltsburg merged into one.
More than a quarter century later, the merger is finally happening and Houser has a front-row seat to see the potential of the new River Valley Panthers.
Houser, 44, a 1995 graduate of Blairsville High School, was hired last week as the first head football coach of the River Valley School District, which will replace the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District later this summer when the schools are joined on July 1.
“I’m very excited to work with these kids,” said Houser. “The talent we have coming from the other side of the district is great, and mixing it with what Blairsville already has could make a really good team.”
The merging of the two rival schools has not been without drama. Several times over the years the subject has come up and plans were made, but for one reason or another it never came to fruition. This time, though, it seems to be a done deal, although a group of Saltsburg residents have filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to stop the merger.
Because of the emotions that come with this, Houser knows he will have some selling to do to get everyone behind his upstart program. But he’s OK with that, and he hopes focusing on the student-athletes rather than off-field drama will be the key to finding a balance.
“We all need to work together for these kids,” he said. “I honestly think when we get these kids together, they’re going to bond, and if we win football games, everyone will come together. I know that if we had done it back (when I was in school), we would have had outstanding teams. Combining them gives every kid a chance to compete, and that’s what makes average players better and good players great, and you form great teams with great players.”
Houser, who was a three-year starter from 1992 to 1994 for hall of fame coach Ab Dettorre in Blairsville, has a lot of work to do before the season begins, including forming a staff and creating offensive and defensive systems. Those are big steps from the only coaching experience he has — 10 seasons of midget football and one year in junior high, all in Blairsville.
But Dettorre, who was either Blairsville’s head coach or an assistant for the past 39 seasons, said Houser has the ability and the work ethic to lead the new program.
“He’s been working toward that goal,” Dettorre said. “I think he has all the tools that you need. He’s worked hard. He certainly wants to do this, and that’s important. Now, he’s going to find out it’s a little bit different than what he’s used to, but that’s the norm these days. You’re in transition here. You’re bringing together two programs and that’s going to be difficult, but there are a lot of good kids there that he’ll work with.”
Houser said he has heard the questions surrounding his hire already. It’s true that he has no varsity coaching experience, and this is a big job. But he believes he can handle the burden of expectations.
“Yeah, there’s all kinds of pressure,” he said. “There are people who don’t think I’m ready for this, but I have broad shoulders and I like having a chip on my shoulder.”
Houser says he plans to run the Power-I offense, emphasizing running the ball and being physical. On defense, he plans to use varying formations to create havoc and not let opposing quarterbacks get comfortable.
But the main thing Houser wants is for his new players to enjoy the experience of being the first team to wear the River Valley jersey.
“Last year I didn’t see too many kids having fun playing in Blairsville, and I want to bring that fun back,” he said. “We need to build school spirit, and that has to come from both sides.”
Houser, who works in the construction business, lives in Blairsville with his wife, Maria, and sons Brady, 12, and Mason, 7.
“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be involved in coaching,” Houser said. “This has always been a dream of mine. I always enjoyed working with kids, and now I get to do it for this new program. I’m excited, and I can’t wait to get started.”