Indiana University of Pennsylvania has hired Lorelle Hoyer as the ninth head women’s volleyball coach in program history.
“We are very excited to welcome Lorelle Hoyer to the Crimson Hawk family as our new women’s volleyball coach,” said Todd Garzarelli, IUP’s director of athletics. “After an extensive search process, her combination of coaching experience, recruiting, and passion for teaching stood out to me and the search committee, and made her a perfect fit for us. We look forward to watching her grow as a head coach, compete at a high level, and lead our women’s volleyball program to success.”
Hoyer joins the Crimson Hawks with seven years of Division I coaching experience, spending the 2021 season at the University of Idaho, where she served as an assistant coach and the Vandals’ recruiting coordinator.
In addition to managing all aspects of recruiting, she also served as a lead scout on the coaching staff, and was responsible for server training as the Vandals increased their team service aces by 34 percent.
“Thank you to Todd Garzarelli, the committee, and Indiana University Pennsylvania for this outstanding opportunity,” said Hoyer. “From my first conversation with Todd, I knew there was something special about IUP and I am honored to be the next head coach of Crimson Hawk volleyball.
“I cannot wait to work with the amazing young women we have in our program. We will do everything within our power to be champions on the court, in the classroom, and throughout the community. We will focus on developing strong confident women leaders who will have all the tools and resources to positively impact the world while at IUP and beyond. My family and I are already loving Indiana and cannot wait to integrate ourselves into the campus and community.”
Prior to Idaho, Hoyer spent three seasons as an assistant coach, recruiting coordinator and learning specialist at Southern Utah University.
At Southern Utah, Hoyer recruited the first Big Sky Newcomer of the Year (Shannon Webb) and first back-to-back All-Big Sky member in program history (Stacey Hone). She also helped the Thunderbirds achieve the best regular season Big Sky finish in program history and the most conference wins in a single season.
Prior to SUU, Hoyer was the director of volleyball operations at the University of Texas San Antonio for the 2017 season.
A native of Minnesota, Hoyer is a 2009 graduate of the University of Connecticut. She earned her master’s degree in physical education from North Carolina Central in 2020.
Joining Hoyer as an assistant coach is her husband, Pete Hoyer.
Pete Hoyer boasts extensive Division I coaching experience, including 207 wins and a .585 winning percentage in 12 seasons as a head coach.
He most recently coached at Southern Utah from 2018 to 2021.
He also was the head coach at the University of Dayton from 1994 to 2002, leading the Flyers to six Atlantic-10 tournament appearances, four 20-win seasons and two A-10 regular-season titles.
He was also named the Atlantic-10 Coach of the year in 2001.