BLAIRSVILLE — Jordan Hudzicki smacked a two-run double in the seventh inning to lift West Lebanon to a 6-5 win over Blairsville in an Indiana County League baseball game at WyoTech Park on Tuesday.
West Lebanon (7-1) led 1-0 and 4-3 before falling behind 5-4 during Blairsville two-run sixth inning.
The winners responded in the top of the seventh against reliever Matt Bashioum. Tommy Budash started the inning with a single, and after two outs, Trajan Jones singled to put two runners on. Hudzicki responded with his second double of the game and plated both runners.
Jones then came on to pitch in the seventh and got three straight outs to pick up the save and preserve the win for Matt Shank, who pitched two innings in relief of starter Devin Fairman.
Budash, batting leadoff, finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Hudzicki had two hits and two RBIs.
Mike Fennell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Blairsville (6-3). Brandon Auckerman and Lou Downey each had two hits.
Blairsville plays Thursday at Apollo. West Lebanon plays an ICL/Indiana Area Baseball Boosters interleague doubleheader Sunday against Bob’s Pizza and Bowman Land Surveying at the White Township Recreation Complex.
WEST LEBANON 6, BLAIRSVILLE 5
West Lebanon — 6
Budash 4-1-3-1, Adamson 2-0-0-0, D.Fairman 3-0-0-0, Jones 4-1-1-0, Hudzicki 3-1-2-2, M.Shank 4-1-1-0, J.Shank 3-1-1-0, Bruner 3-0-0-0, Gray 3-1-1-0, Totals 29-6-9-3
Blairsville — 5
Klapchar 4-1-1-0, T.Kelly 4-0-1-1, Thompson 3-0-1-0, D.Doak 4-0-0-0, Auckerman 4-0-2-0, Truscott 3-0-0-0, Downey 3-2-2-0, Hogue 3-0-1-0, Wilson 0-0-0-0, Fennell 3-1-3-2, Morrill 0-1-0-0, Totals 31-5-11-3
West Lebanon 010 300 2 — 6 9 5
Blairsville 001 202 0 — 5 11 2