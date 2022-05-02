MARION CENTER — There’s something different about Abbie Huey this season.
Not only did the Indiana junior run indoor track this winter for the first time, she has also gotten more aggressive with her training regimen. She works on her craft every chance she gets, and she is seeing the fruits of her labor this outdoor season.
“I feel like my mindset has completely changed,” Huey said. “I’m thinking about college now, and I’m realizing that a lot goes into it. You can’t just go to practice for two hours and call that a day. There’s so much more work I need to put in — lifting, running extra. My mindset has just changed from last year.”
Even though she didn’t get to run in her two best events, Huey still won a pair of individual events at the Indiana County Principals’ Track and Field Championships on Saturday as the Indiana girls won the team title for the first time in three years.
Participating in the county meet for the first time since 2019, Indiana easily won the girls’ team title with 182 points, outdistancing the field by more than 70 points.
The 2020 meet was canceled, and the Indians missed it in 2021 due to a high number of COVID cases on the team.
“It’s just fantastic to be back this year, just for these kids to get a chance to compete against a lot of the local competition,” Indiana coach Steve Cochran said. “We haven’t had the chance to do that for three years. It’s been three years since we’ve been here, so it was nice to be back, for sure.”
River Valley sophomore Sara McConnell can relate to Huey’s added workload. She has also taken on a more regimented workout load, and she too is seeing the results.
McConnell was the lone athlete to win three events, and she was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete. She won the 400 with a personal-best time of 1:00.56, the 200 (28.19) as well as the high jump (5-0).
“The 400 was awesome,” McConnell said. “My coach has been telling me, ‘You can hit sub-60,’ and I’ve been pretty consistent. I’ve been hitting 62 point whatever. That has been dropping, but not by a second, so to come here and run a 60 is awesome. I’ve been working so hard for that, trying to get under a minute.”
Homer-Center junior Justley Sharp won the discus (132-3) and shot put (41-8) to earn the meet’s Most Outstanding Field Athlete honor. Two days after competing at the Penn Relays, she continued to top 130 feet in the discus and 40 feet in the shot.
“That’s what you want to do in keeping it consistent,” Sharp said. “I’m trying to keep those numbers getting consistently further is the next goal, but right now, where they’re at, I was OK with today. I wasn’t disappointed.”
Huey won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.62 seconds, and she also won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 5½ inches before leaving the meet early to make prom night at Indiana High. In doing so, she didn’t even get to run in the 200- or 400-meter dashes, her best events.
Although she jumped in junior high, it was just the second time she competed in the long jump this season.
“That was just to help my team out, honestly,” Huey said. “I just wanted to get them some points since I’m not going to be here for my main two events. I wanted to help them out as much as I can. … I just ran out there and jumped. I never practice it, so I just ran out there and did what I could.”
Teammate Lizzy Lubold also had a pair of first-place finishes for the Indians, winning the triple jump with a jump of 31-4¾ and the javelin with a throw of 116-7.
Also winning multiple individual events was Marion Center’s Lilly Ryer, who set personal-best times in winning the 1,600 (5:42.86) and the 3,200 (12:42.35).
“I think it was more about times for me today,” Ryer said. “It kind of goes hand in hand, place and time. I knew if I got certain times, I should be near the front today. And I’ve been comparing my times from last season to this season, and I’m happy where I am this year. I’m a little bit faster than I was last season at this point of the year.”
Other individual winners on the day were Indiana’s Hannah Cowburn in the 100 hurdles (17.76), United’s Sarah Marshall in the 300 hurdles (50.34), Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen in the 800 (2:25.24) and Apollo-Ridge’s Jessica Ross in the pole vault (9-6).