Archery season is now in full swing and licensed hunters have a whole lot of opportunities available.
Food sources are abundant in the fields and woods, allowing for a deer hunt nearly anywhere permission is granted.
My observations this week revealed the deer in this section of the county focusing primarily on acorns. With a preferred food source established, a hunter would be wise to find fresh deer sign among some oaks. Not all oak trees produce acorns due to site conditions or other variables, and it is important to discover freshly felled acorns on the ground. Signs of deer pawing the area and consuming acorns underneath producing trees
indicate an area that should offer some encounters. Bear, deer, turkey, squirrel and coon all consume acorns, and sadly, the food source does not last forever. If the option is available, all species seem to prefer the white oak over the red oak.
In early autumn, deer do not need to travel far for food and often bed in close proximity to food and water. When focusing on acorns, it is not uncommon for deer to bed down directly beneath a producing tree. This can complicate things for the hunter because one must get close to bedding in order to observe daytime deer movement.
Hunting from the ground at this time of year has advantages as a hunter can spot and stalk feeding deer with plenty of natural cover to conceal an approach. The falling and fluttering of leaves gives the woods a sense of constant movement, and stalking slowly allows a hunter to walk up on unsuspecting deer.
Wind direction is important to consider before taking a walk, and in the rough topography of our area, it is common for wind to change. A hunter should be prepared to adapt to the wind direction rather than following a hunt plan without consideration of the wind. On Monday, as I watched a ridge top, I felt the wind against the back of my neck. Despite my initial plans and setup, the wind was now wrong, and I wasted little time in abandoning the hunt in favor of a better scenario.
With plenty of deer still in the woods, a hunter should be prepared to explore new areas if deer are not found initially. Deer are still somewhat tolerant of human activity, although they will begin to respond to hunter movements. Once a fresh deer sign is discovered, a hunter can focus on that area when the wind allows. If one is interested in harvesting an antlerless deer, it should be done sooner rather than later as doe quickly learn to avoid pressure areas.
The squirrel activity has increased and the woods are beginning to open up enough to allow better visibility. Areas that harbor squirrels quite often hold deer.
Young hunters can benefit from pursuing squirrels. Walking a new woods for the first time with a focus on bagging a few squirrels will force the hunter to slow down and observe the woodlot more closely. A wild animal may go where it wishes when it wishes, and hunters must be willing to move with the quarry. While many deer hunters have a favorite hunting spot, all great things must come to an end sooner or later.
Those who scout throughout the season are more in tune with what game is doing and where it is going. Each outing is a chance to learn about the natural world, and keen eyes can read sign and spot game while moving slowly.