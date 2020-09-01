Hunting season is now underway in the state, with dove and Canada goose season opening this morning.
The anticipation of opening day is always special as the September seasons mark the start of great things to come with nearly six months of hunting to follow.
Spending time outdoors is always enjoyable, but season dates and bag limits have a way of forcing a hunter to find time to get afield. Those interested in some wingshooting this month will need a migratory bird
license for either dove or goose; a federal duck stamp is also needed for goose. Hunting efforts should focus on recently disturbed agricultural fields. Cut oats fields are a good food source for doves and geese but quickly are abandoned as the vegetation grows.
Early season hunting can be frustrating as food sources are abundant and birds can pick and choose where to feed. Warm weather reduces calories needed, and birds often lazily loaf around for much of the day. Patterning birds through scouting can result in some good shoots, although it is
common for them to be here today and gone tomorrow.
Archery season is just over a month away, and hunters are beginning to prepare for the opening day. The buzz in activity is evident at archery shops across the state as shooters look to restock on essentials. Taking an inventory of supplies now should allow ample time to locate them
locally or online, if necessary. Empty shelves and out-of-stock items become more common as the season approaches so it is best to shop early.
Cooler weather during the evenings combined with the sun setting earlier each day sends archery hunters scurrying much like squirrels in the early autumn.
Trail cameras are a popular tool hunters use to identify deer frequenting an area. Running a few trail cameras is entertaining, but it is by no means a substitute for scouting. Quite often trail cameras are placed where a hunter has learned game crosses in previous hunts or during scouting. If you plan to use trail cameras on private property, obtaining permission to do so should be gained even if hunting rights are already granted.
Tree stands are quite popular among archery hunters for the advantage they offer. Setting up a tree stand is no easy task, and the sooner they are in position the better. Cutting shooting lanes can be done now on
private property with permission, although it is best to do any manipulation in late winter. Deer are quick to realize changes in their territory, and limiting disturbance in the weeks to come should allow for natural movements come opening day.
This year squirrel season will open on Sept. 12, allowing hunters more opportunity to utilize the resource. Squirrel hunting is fun for all ages but especially beneficial for beginning hunters as it helps build stalking, spotting and shooting skills. The vegetation will be a problem in the early season for the hunter, and the leaves will also block you from the squirrel’s sight. Moving slowly through mature hardwoods with a focus on oak, hickory and walnut trees should put some bushy tails in the game bag.
Starting a new tradition on the opening day of squirrel season should allow family and friends to enjoy the outdoors this year. The weather will be an excellent camping opportunity, and a back-country squirrel hunt could provide priceless memories at a very modest cost.