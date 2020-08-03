The opening game of the Indiana County League baseball playoffs was postponed Sunday due to heavy rain that fell on Blairsville on Saturday evening.
Blairsville will play host to Apollo at 5:45 p.m. today at WyoTech Park in the opener of the best-of-three semifinal series.
Game 2 is set for Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at West Lebanon. Apollo is using West Lebanon as its home field due to COVID-19 restriction at its field at Apollo-Ridge high School.
A third game, if necessary will be played at Blairsville at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
West Lebanon, the regular-season champion, await the semifinal series winner. The championship series is slated to begin Friday at West Lebanon.