The Indiana County League recently released its 2021 all-league team.
The team consists of 13 players: nine position players and four pitchers.
The Blairsville Colts, the league champion, had four players on the team
West Lebanon, the regular-season champ ion, as well as Blacklick Valley and Apollo each had three players selected.
The following players were selected.
Blairsville: Bobby Thompson batted .571 with seven doubles, two triples and four home runs. He scored 24 runs and drove in 28.
Tommy Kelly batted .469 with five doubles and 23 runs scored.
Jordan Truscott batted .425 with four doubles, one homer and 13 RBIs.
Matt Hogue finished the season with a 7-0 record and a 1.29 ERA. The left-hander struck out 31 batters in 42 innings.
West Lebanon: Devin Fairman batted .365 with 13 runs scored and drove in nine runs.
Cole Shaffer batted .353 with three doubles and a homer while driving in eight runs.
Trajan Jones pitched 17 innings and fanned 23 batters while compiling a 2-2 record and a save. He posted a 2.47 ERA.
Blacklick Valley: Corey Simmons batted .425 with four doubles and a home run while driving in 11 runs.
Isaac Wurm batted .366 while scoring 12 runs and driving in 11.
Erik Napolitano compiled a 2-4 record. The right-hander struck 29 in 37 innings and finished with a 4.62 ERA.
Apollo: Reise Matson and Ryan Pallone were selected as position players, and right-hander Jesse Iellimo was selected as a pitcher from the playoff runner-up. No statistics were provided by the team.