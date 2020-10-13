OLIVAR — Indiana bowed out of the WPIAL Class 3A boys’ golf team tournament on Monday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Indiana shot a 437 to finish in fifth place in the nine-team field. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Franklin Regional and Peters Township advanced to the team finals at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Indiana made huge strides this year to finish as the co-section champion with Norwin and Penn-Trafford after finishing last year with no wins in the section. Freshmen Trevor Todd and Harrison Martineau, sophomore Adam Cowburn, junior Alex Holuta, and seniors Zach Eisenhower, Danny Williams and Jack Fischer helped Indiana end the season with an 11-3 overall record and 9-3 in Section 1.
Holuta led Indiana Monday with 82. Todd (83), Williams (85), Eisenhower (86) and Fischer (101) rounded out the scoring for Indiana. Martineau battled a back injury through much of Monday’s round and finished with 108.