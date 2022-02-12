Indiana racked up its 11th straight victory, and the Indians have one more order of business before they open the WPIAL playoffs.
The Indians closed WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 play with a 56-42 victory over Armstrong on Friday.
Indiana, which wrapped up the section title earlier this week, tunes up for the playoffs by taking on North Allegheny, one of the WPIAL’s top Class 6A programs, at home on Monday at 6:30 p.m. North Allegheny is 19-1 and the Section 1 champion at 13-1.
Indiana shot past Armstrong to improve to 18-3 overall and 11-1 in the section. Katie Kovalchick scored 21 points and was named the player of the game. Hope Cook finished with 14 points and five assists, and Bella Antonacci turned in 11 points. Eve Fiala led the rebounding with 10 boards to go with eight points.
The WPIAL holds its playoff pairing meeting Monday evening.
ELIZABETH FORWARD 75, LIGONIER VALLEY 12: Ligonier Valley closed a trying season with a loss to Elizabeth Forward in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Elizabeth Forward (17-4, 10-2) buried 13 3-point field goals. Brooke Murland doubled up Ligonier Valley and scored 24 points.
Sydnee Foust had eight rebounds and Madison Marinchak had three steals for Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley closed at 2-20 overall and 0-12 in the section.
BOYS
ARMSTRONG 57, INDIANA 47: Caiden Olsen poured in 30 points to lead Armstrong past Indiana in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Olsen finished with 10 field goals and went 8-for-9 at the free throw line for Armstrong (9-11, 3-8).
Ethan Kutz led Indiana with 15 points and Evan Brocious scored 10.
Indiana fell to 3-18 overall and closed section play at 0-12.
LIGONIER VALLEY 72, APOLLO-RIDGE 48: Playoff-bound Ligonier Valley made 10 3-point field goals and shot past Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
Apollo-Ridge led 29-28 at halftime, but Ligonier Valley outscored the Vikings 44-19 in the second half.
Matthew Marinchak scored 23 points, Jaicob Hollick had 19 and Dylon Rhoades finished with 15 for Ligonier Valley. Each hit three 3-pointers.
Apollo-Ridge Gage Johnston scored a game-high 25 points.
Ligonier Valley (12-10, 8-4) will learn its WPIAL playoff pairing on Monday.
Apollo-Ridge closed its season at 4-18 overall and 3-9 in the section.