SAXONBURG — Indiana lost to Knoch, 3-2, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls soccer match on Thursday.
Allie Rutledge and Ella Myers each scored a goal for Indiana.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity match, 1-0.
Indiana visits Hampton on Saturday.
IJHS girls, boys play to ties
Indiana played Franklin Regional to a 0-0 tie in a junior high girls’ soccer match at Linton Middle School on Thursday.
Julia Antonacci and Jayla Peterson split time in goal for Indiana, and the defensive line of Ali Genchur, Anna Mc-Kelvy, Emily Betsinger, Maggie Cunningham and Jocelyn Higbee held their own against Franklin Regional’s offense.
The boys tied Franklin Regional, 2-2, at the White Township Recreation Complex. Tim Birch scored both goals for Indiana.
On Wednesday, Indiana rolled over Hempfield, 8-0, in a boys’ match at home. Mark Collinger scored a hat trick with three goals, and Russell Crane booted in two. Birch, Caiden Cardelli and Lucas Fields scored one each.
Asher Brode and Mark Collinger split time at goalkeeper to earn the shutout.
Both Indiana teams play Penn Hills on Monday, with the girls staying at home and the boys hitting the road.