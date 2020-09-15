Indiana topped Punxsutawney, 207-211, in a non-conference girls’ golf match at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Monday.
Indiana’s Sara Kane and Punxsutawney’s Lizzie Sikora shared the medalist honor, each shooting a 47 on the par-36 front nine.
Hannah Reilly carded a 50 for Indiana and was followed by Sydney Brice with a 53, Ally Conrad with a 57, Addie Raykes with a 59 and Jenny Todd with 60. The top four scores are counted in the team score.
For Punxsutawney, Maeve Hanley had the second-best score of the day with a 49. Kiersten Riley shot a 50.
Indiana plays today against Gateway at Murrysville Golf Club in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA match.