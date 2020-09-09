Indiana coach Phil Palko laid it all on the line for his Indiana High girls’ tennis team prior to a loss to Knoch in a WPIAL Section 3-AA match at the First Commonwealth Courts on Tuesday.
“Knoch has a real chance to win the PIAA team championship this year,” he said. “They are the best team we will face all season. I told my players prior to the match that playing the best players and teams is one part of improving in sports. With three ninth-graders in the starting lineup, this is one of the youngest teams I’ve coached in a long time so improvement is a big goal. I didn’t see anyone giving in on the court today in the face of a tough opponent.”
Indiana’s win came at No. 2 doubles, with Tess Kuzneski and Shagufta Haque edging Knoch’s Jade Nether and Kensie Junto in a third-set match tiebreaker, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (3).
“Tess and Shagufta really worked hard. Their opponents hit harder and had flashy shots, but they missed a lot and we hung in on points.”
Knoch swept the other matches without giving up a point.
Indiana (2-2) plays at Ellis School on Thursday.