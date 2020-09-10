CONNELLSVILLE — The Indiana girls’ golf team posted the best score in school history and did it on an unfamiliar course on Wednesday.
Indiana beat Connellsville, 178-213, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA match at Pleasant Valley Country Club and improved to 5-0 overall and in section play.
All five Indiana players shot in the 40s, led by match medalist and junior Jenny Todd, who finished with a career-low score of 42. Ally Conrad, also a junior, posted her career low with a 43. Sydney Brice shot a 47, and Hannah Reilly and Sara Kane each shot a 47.
Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville (2-2) with a 47.
Indiana returns to its home course at the Indiana Country Club on Thursday for a non-conference match against Hollidaysburg.
Indiana boys suffer first loss on course
Indiana couldn’t break 200 for the second straight match, and even if the Indians had, it wouldn’t have been enough.
The Indians suffered their first loss of the boys’ golf season Wednesday, falling to Penn-Trafford, 187-213, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match at the Indiana Country Club.
Brothers Nick and Alex Torowski led Penn-Trafford. Nick, a freshman, shot a 2-under-par 34, and Alex, a senior, was right behind with a 35. Chase Crissman also broke 40 and finished with a 38.
Harrison Martineau, a freshman, led Indiana with a 39. Zach Eisenhower followed with a 40. Trevor Todd (43), Alex Holuta (44) and Danny Williams rounded out Indiana’s scoring.
Indiana (6-1 overall, 4-1 section) plays host to Latrobe today at the country club.