PLUM BOROUGH — Indiana swept Gateway, 23-32, and Latrobe, 22-35, in a junior high boys’ cross country meet Wednesday at Boyce Park.
Indiana’s Nico Fanella took first place with a time of 10 minutes, 47 seconds. He was followed by Carter Putt in third at 11:00 and Preston Kessler in sixth at 11:34. Brock Kuzneski and Andrew Grim also ran in Indiana’s top five.
The Indiana girls lost a five-point decision to Latrobe. Eve Kuzneski led Indiana with a second-place finish in 12:46. Rachel Gill finished fifth at 13:29, and Eliana Long was sixth at 13:49. Hannah Cowburn and Emily Ferraro also ran in Indiana’s top five.
Indiana welcomes Penn-Trafford to the White Township Recreation Complex course on Wednesday.