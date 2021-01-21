Indiana scored five points in the final eight seconds, including two free throws from Jaden Petrovich with no time on the clock, in a 38-37 win over Kiski Area in an eighth-grade basketball game Wednesday.
Greg Minnick hit a 3-point field goal with eight seconds to go to make it 37-36, and after a timeout, Indiana had to foul twice quickly to put Kiski Area in the bonus.
Indiana intended to foul a third time to send the Cavaliers but instead came up with a steal on the inbounds play and took possession with 2.8 seconds to go.
After another timeout, Petrovich drove to the basket, drew a foul and then stood alone at the free throw line while both teams watched him make both pressure foul shots.
Petrovich finished with 18 points. Caiden Cardelli scored 12.
Indiana lost the seventh-grae game, 42-12. Luc Fields scored six points.
Indiana plays at Mc-Keesport on Friday.