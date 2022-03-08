The warm weather over the weekend had Indiana County looking, feeling and sounding like spring.
Southern winds brought unseasonably mild temperatures for this time of year, although the soil and stream temperatures are still cold. A variety of birds are beginning to pair up, with doves and geese seen in duos while establishing their nesting areas. The song of birds is becoming more common as they begin to communicate between each other.
On the last weekend of small game season, I encountered woodcock in two different areas returning from their migration. Sunday evening the ground was alive with emerging night crawlers and one could have collected plenty for bait fishing. While approved trout waters are now closed to fishing until opening day, there are plenty of other waters to wet a line in. Early season open-water fishing is productive for a number of species, although the window for this hot bite is relatively short.
Licensed hunters may still pursue crows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, allowing for a unique hunt at an abundant bird. With the nesting season of small game and songbirds fast approaching, removing some crows from the landscape will benefit a multitude of species. Crows also wreak havoc on agricultural plantings to the detriment of farmers. In suburban settings, the crows can grow bold and pilfer a backyard garden.
When man was more dependent on themselves rather than the supply chain, organized community crow hunts were held in a known rookery to keep the population in check. Sadly, the good ole days are gone, and the majority of Americans now live in proximity to others, eliminating the possibility of shooting crows when the opportunity presents itself. Taking the time to harvest some crows this month will benefit many and provide some entertainment.
The challenge of harvesting a crow is to avoid detection from their keen eyesight. Being concealed and limiting movement will allow them to enter shotgun range before they are alerted of your presence. Ambush is perhaps the best way to kill crows, and much like other forms of hunting, it pays to be patient. Observing where crows perch or feed in advance of a hunt will allow the hunter to be confident in their hunt location. Patterning the time of day when crows are present in an area will allow less of wait and more bang for your buck. Once a crow is killed, the action can be unforgettable as other crows take the death personally.
This past goose season while hiding in layout blind, a crow presented a perfect shot I could not resist. Despite expensive 10-gauge waterfowl ammo, I took the shot and hit my mark. Within minutes, a mob of more than a dozen crows were circling their downed comrade cawing in alarm. Just as quickly as the mob gathered, they dispersed once they realized I was hidden in the corn stubble.
Hunting with others makes targeting crows fun and allows for more to be killed when the opportunity presents itself. Hiding multiple hunters is harder than a single gun, however, and consideration should be given to a good hide. All that is needed to kill crows is a gun and hunting license, although other accessories can add to the sport and success.
Crows respond readily to the call and can allow a hunter to move throughout a large area calling multiple spots throughout the day. Decoys also grab the attention of crows and can pull them in range. Crows are very intelligent, and a hunter should be prepared to take the first shot that is within range as they quickly catch on to the ruse and gain altitude.
Shotguns are the preferred weapon for killing crows, which are often on the wing. The use of a rifle to shoot crows feeding in a field is also a good method, although the target is small.