Ninety-nine seconds: That’s all it took for IUP to score its first touchdown Saturday against Mercyhurst.
One-hundred and sixty-six seconds: That’s how long it took the Crimson Hawks to score again.
One-hundred and twenty-one seconds: That’s how long it took to score a third touchdown.
A hot minute: That’s how long it took for the Mercyhurst Lakers to figure out they were going to be in for a long day.
In rolling to a 48-13 win over the Lakers in their PSAC West opener, the Crimson Hawks used a rare fast start to take control of the game. They led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime. Mercyhurst never dug itself out of the hole in the second half, and IUP left town with an easy victory.
That was quite a change from the first two games of the season.
“We were pretty dominant today,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “The first two games we were a little tentative. Obviously, the opponents had something to do with it. But we wanted to let it go today.”
In the Sept. 11 season opener against Kutztown, IUP scored only seven points through the first three quarters before hitting the gas with 22 points in the fourth quarter to escape with a 29-26 win. A week later, the Crimson Hawks managed only two field goals in the first half against Shepherd and trailed by 17 entering the fourth quarter. IUP eventually lost 37-21.
Slow starts have doomed IUP in previous seasons, too. In 2019, the Hawks fell behind Slippery Rock by 17 points at halftime and rallied to get within three but got no closer and lost, 45-42. The year before, also against Slippery Rock, IUP trailed by 14 at halftime and again lost by three.
Perhaps the most infamous recent slow start happened in the 2017 national semifinals, when IUP fell behind visiting West Florida by 24 and rallied to cut the deficit to seven before eventually falling 27-17, ending the season a step short of the national championship game.
Getting off to a faster start has been a point of emphasis for Tortorella. He said he talks to the team every week about it, but the results have been mixed. In some games, IUP has started in high gear and not looked back, while other times the Crimson Hawks have seemed stuck in neutral.
The question is why fast starts are not the norm.
Tortorella said the answer has a lot of components. The main issue isn’t IUP, but who IUP is playing. Kutztown has a solid defense and just didn’t allow the Crimson Hawks to get into a groove on offense. Shepherd used its offense to run away by scoring either a touchdown or a field goal on seven of its first eight possessions.
As for his own team, Tortorella said the issue might be more mental than physical. He encourages his players to do everything with an urgency, to do things fast in order to seize control of the game.
“We tell them to not be tentative and to be the aggressor,” he said. “Be the team that we know we can be. But you can’t play fast if you’re afraid to make mistakes. So we simplified things, especially on defense, and we said ‘we’re not doing that much, so let’s go. Go play and go play fast.”
It seemed to work.
IUP took a 7-0 lead when Cam Suman blocked a punt and returned the ball 8 yards for a touchdown. After Mercyhurst tied the score, IUP went ahead again for good when quarterback Harry Woodbery connected with Suman for a 7-yard touchdown.
IUP linebacker Malachi Newell forced and recovered a fumble on the second play of Mercyhurst’s next drive, and the offense needed only four plays to capitalize, when Woodberry tossed a 13-yard TD strike to Grant Smith.
On the Lakers’ next play from scrimmage, cornerback Bryce Gibson intercepted a pass and ran it back to the Mercyhurst 17-yard line. Seven plays later, Woodbury’s 1-yard plunge made the score 28-7. The second quarter had just begun, but the game was basically over.
“We just attacked,” said Woodbery. “Foot to the gas all game long. You have to come out and be ready to strike, and that’s what we did.”