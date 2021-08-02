After no-hitting Albuquerque 50 years ago, Dallas-Fort Worth Spurs pitcher Tom Walker pondered his place in history.
“I thought, 15 innings,” Walker said. “Has anybody ever done that before?”
Incredibly, someone had. Fred Toney, a 20-year-old right-hander for the Winchester (Ky.) Hustlers in the Class D Blue Grass League, defeated Lexington 1-0 on May 10, 1909, his 17-inning no-hitter setting a professional baseball record unlikely ever to fall.
Toney, big for the era (6-2, 195 pounds), farm boy strong and equipped with a crackling fastball that, according to Sam Weller of the Chicago Tribune, made “so much smoke that he almost clouded a clear sky,” struck out 19 while overpowering the Colts before a crowd of 300 at Garner’s Park.
“As more innings passed without a hit, word spread around Winchester of what was transpiring in their little ballpark,” wrote baseball historian Gary Joseph Cieradkowski. “A boy on a bicycle raced back and forth from the ballpark to the business district with updates as the historic game went on.”
Some of the townsfolk couldn’t resist the temptation to see for themselves what was taking place.
“Crowds began to gather outside the park as Toney steadfastly remained on the mound holding the Colts hitless,” Cieradkowski wrote. “George Brooks, the town dentist who doubled as Winchester’s official team scorekeeper and ticket salesman, told the local newspaper that he sold more tickets after the 10th inning than before.”
Toney set down Lexington in the top of the 17th before the Hustlers finally broke through in the bottom half. Charlie Ellis opened with a single, advanced to third on a sacrifice and throwing error and scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by Ingles, whose first name has been lost to time.
“As word of the victory spread from the ballpark,” Cieradkowski wrote, “the town’s factories let loose their steam whistles, church bells pealed and the few cars that were around honked their horns.”
Toney, who compiled a 139-102 record in 13 major league seasons, would later throw a no-hitter as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. His 10-inning gem on May 2, 1917, beat the Cubs — and Jim Vaughn, who also carried a no-hitter into the 10th — in a one-of-a-kind pitchers’ duel at Weeghman Park (now Wrigley Field).
Reds shortstop Larry Kopf rapped a one-out single in the top of the 10th, advanced to third on an error and scored the deciding run on an infield hit by right fielder Jim Thorpe. Yes, that Jim Thorpe.