GREENSBURG — Danny Williams gave Indiana the early lead, Ben Nettleton scored a goal and handed out two assists and five different players scored in Indiana’s 5-1 victory over North Catholic in the quarterfinals of the PIHL Class A playoffs Monday night at Kirk Nevin Arena.
Indiana coach Jordan Haines knew it was vital to take an early lead and capitalize off the power-play opportunities in the first period.
“I didn’t even realize that we had two power-play goals, but it was huge for us,” Haines said. “It was chippy, a lot of gray area, and there weren’t a lot of calls off the bat, so it was huge. It was huge for us to kill penalties, too, because let’s be honest, we are 19-0 and we have everything to lose with teams coming with everything at us.”
Williams opened the scoring for Indiana, firing a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal just under nine minutes into the first period.
Nettleton tacked on another goal with assists from Dan McAnulty and Korbin Wilson on the power-play chance.
Two minutes later, Adam Ball slotted one past North Catholic’s Connor Bridges and Indiana found itself with a 3-0 lead entering the second period.
However, as the game went on, it became more physical and with an abundance of penalties, and the two teams combined for 96 penalty minutes.
“We gave them a lot of opportunities in the second period, even with our short change,” Haines said. “We stayed out there way too long, gave them opportunities and they have some really good, talented players. Fortunately, it went our way, and as talented as they are, we kept them outside with their shooting.”
North Catholic answered with a goal halfway through the second period on a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity. Tay Melis sneaked the puck past goaltender Seamus O’Connor.
“They only had 12 shots, but it felt like they had 50 to me, because every opportunity that they had was a scoring chance,” Haines said.
Indiana entered the third period with a 3-1 lead, but after North Catholic fought itself back into the game, Haines wanted his players to focus on faceoffs and to play their game.
“Faceoffs were big for us, and in a game like that, back and forth, you need to have as much puck possession as possible,” he said. “They did very well with keeping us outside the box, until we had the puck. Going into (the third period), I told them to keep their mouth shut, stop yelling about the calls and referees and to focus on our game — team speed.”
Indiana put the game away near the halfway point of the third period with two goals in a span of 67 seconds.
Zack Eisenhower scored off an assist from Nettleton, and Tanner Agnello put Indiana up 5-1 off an assist from Williams.
“We’re going to do the best we can with what we can do, be positive and successful the rest of the way,” Haines said. “If we can be physical and fast, I think we have a good opportunity to go the distance.”
Haines knows his team needs to be more disciplined moving forward. Indiana takes on Freeport in the semifinals on Wednesday, April 14, at the the RMU Island Sports Center in Pittsburgh.
“We bought into them trying to get in our face and they did,” Haines said. “We could’ve easily skated away and the best way to shut somebody up when they’re playing chippy is to bury pucks. It came in spurts for us tonight, it put the nail in the coffin and you could see how chippy it got tonight.”