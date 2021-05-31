SHIPPENSBURG — Abbie Huey had a moment of clarity Saturday at the rainy PIAA Track and Field Championships.
Competing in her first state meet, the Indiana sophomore who qualified in two sprinting events didn’t do as well as she expected. She was disappointed, but she also found motivation amid her disappointment.
“This experience taught me that if you want to do well, you have to really put a lot of time and hard work into this,” Huey said. “It’s just showing me the dedication I need to take for next season and just how serious I have to be if I want to do good. … It was a realization for me.”
That’s not to say Huey didn’t train seriously this season. However, she missed nearly a month of the season due to a quad injury and COVID-19 safety protocols. She took on two new events, the 200- and 400-meter dashes, for the first time in her career. Previously, the 100 dash was her specialty.
And despite all that, she still qualified for the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in both of her new events.
At the PIAA meet, Huey posted a time of 25.64 seconds in the 200-meter dash preliminaries Saturday morning. She didn’t make the finals, but she finished 13th in the state. Later in the day, she ran a 59.48 in the 400, finishing 20th.
For a sophomore making her first trip to states, a pair of top-20 finishes at the state meet is nothing to sneeze at.
“It was pretty overwhelming at first, but I think this is a great learning experience for me,” Huey said. “Even though I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to, I took a lot away from this experience and this whole season. I think this is preparing me for future years.
“I’m just really appreciative that I got to go, and I was just happy that I made it there. Even if I didn’t do as good as I’d like, it was just awesome to even be there in the first place.”
She entered the state meet seeded seventh in the 200, and she admits it might have gotten in her head.
“I did feel a lot of pressure, and in the 200, there was so much going on in my mind at that time,” Huey said. “I was like, ‘I just have to run my PR. That’s all I have to do.’ And I think I was just overthinking it.
“Sometimes the seeding charts make me think a little too much. … So I don’t really like to look at the seeding charts because anything could happen, like weather. Things can change completely. When you’re seeded high, it will get you a nice, middle lane but I try to avoid getting that in my head.”
On the boys’ side, Indiana senior Joel Beckwith ran in the day’s opening event on Saturday, the 3,200-meter run. He posted a time of 9:49.01 to finish 24th in the field of 27.
Freshman pole vaulter Charles Weber missed the opening height of 12 feet, but he earned valuable experience competing at the state meet.
However, due to the inclement weather, he didn’t get to perform in front of the grand stands at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. The Class 3A high jump and pole vault competitions were held indoors in a gymnasium adjacent to Seth Grove Stadium.