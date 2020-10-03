Don’t look now, because you can’t watch anyway, but Indiana is on a roll.
And past the midway point of coach Brandon Overdorff’s third season at the helm, the Indians appear to be piecing it all together amid their first winning streak in four years.
Indiana won the turnover battle for the second straight week, scoring twice off takeaways during a three-touchdown second quarter while building a 22-0 halftime lead. And Devin Flint and Zach Herrington rushed for a pair of touchdowns apiece as the Indians cruised past visiting Knoch, 29-6, in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference football game Friday night.
Performing in front of empty bleachers as a result of public gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, the Indians made no shortage of noise while sealing a consecutive home victory after opening the season with two road losses.
Indiana’s improving defense allowed a season-low 164 yards of total offense in a game marred by a frightening injury suffered by Knoch quarterback J.J.Szebalskie.
“We took another step this week,” Overdorff said. “And we played with some enthusiasm and physicality, which is nice. And when you do those things and take care of the ball, it usually turns out pretty good or at least you have a shot, and that’s all we’re asking for. We did a nice job tonight.”
Indiana improved to 2-2 and will head into the back half of its schedule after extending Knoch’s losing streak to four games.
The Indians travel to Highlands on Friday before wrapping up the regular season with back-to-back home games.
Highlands (1-3) has had a difficult road since a 39-7 Week 1 victory over Knoch with losses against the top three teams in the conference standings. The Golden Rams suffered narrow losses to Mars, 12-7, and Hampton, 28-21, before taking a 20-7 defeat at first-place and undefeated Plum on Friday.
But given Highlands’ recent scoring troubles, Indiana aims to continue making strides on the defensive side of the ball. The Indians, who allowed an average of 408.7 yards through the first three games, held Knoch to only 42 rushing yards and had 12 tackles for loss or no gain.
“It’s a great feeling for the team. Our morale is higher than it has been in years and I’m just feeling great,” Indiana senior two-way lineman Matthew Nelson said. “We’ve been working a lot on defense in the past few practices. We’ve been trying to get better at that, because that’s one of our weaker points. We’re really good at running the ball. We’re really good at shoving it down people’s throats. But defensively, we’ve been weaker and we’re trying to bring that up.”
One of those tackles for loss, unfortunately, resulted in worrisome hit on Knoch’s junior quarterback.
Szebalskie dived onto a fumble during a broken option play midway through the third quarter and was hit from behind by an Indiana defender. He remained on the turf before medical personnel were called onto the field during a lengthy stoppage in play.
Szebalskie was taken off the field by stretcher and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation, but Knoch coach Brandon Mowry was cautiously optimistic following the game.
“We were running an option play and he made a cut and he went down,” Mowry said. “It looked like one of their guys kind of jumped on him and fell on his neck and he kind of got twisted up. I think he’s going to be all right. They were going to the hospital as a precautionary. He had feeling in all of his limbs. He was just a little tender and they wanted to get him checked out.”
Szebalskie went 6-for-9 for 111 yards before exiting.
Knoch senior running back Keith Washington stepped in at quarterback, and four plays later, he lofted an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jake Murphy on fourth down that cut the deficit to 16, 22-6.
The two teams traded ensuing possessions before Indiana used two-play, 67-yard drive, capped by a 31-yard Flint touchdown run, to forge the final score. And after forcing a Knoch three-and-out, the Indians drained the final 8-plus minutes off the clock to seal the win.
“The team is feeling great,” Indiana senior two-way lineman Gavin Millen said. “We’ve gotten two good matchups and we’ve played the two best games that I’ve ever seen us play. In the last three years of me playing football, the best games that we’ve ever played. We just had a great feeling about tonight.”
Indiana turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive of the game before scoring three straight touchdowns on drives set up by key defensive plays: a Herrington fumble recovery, a Flint interception and a Knoch turnover on downs when Nelson sacked Szebalskie for an 11-yard loss.
Flint, who also scored from 13 yards out and ran in a two-point conversion, led the Indians 131 rushing yards to push his team-leading total to 551. He is the area’s leading scorer with 58 points — nine touchdowns to go with a pair of two-point conversions.
Flint completed 3 of 3 pass attempts for a career-high 66 yards on throws to Liam McFarlane and Korbin Wilson.
Herrington scored touchdowns of 1 and 8 yards. He finished with 75 yards on 14 carries.
Indiana is buying into the process with its first .500 record through four games since 2014, but the Indians aren’t looking too far ahead with much of their story in 2020 still yet to be written. For now, the mantra remains the same: Just get better.
“We’re far from perfect,” Overdorff said. “But it’s nice to see us competing at the level we’re competing at and getting better every week. I’m smiling under this mask. We just have to keep working and getting better.”