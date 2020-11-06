Zach Eisenhower scored a hat trick and Indiana cruised to a 6-3 win over Norwin in its PIHL Varsity Class A Southeast Division home opener at S&T Bank Arena on Thursday evening.
Indiana jumped out to 3-1 and 6-1 leads and outshot the Knights, 44-14.
After Sam Barley scored in the first period to give Indiana 1-0 lead, Eisenhower broke a 1-1 tie with his first goal and then gave his team a 3-1 lead with his second. He tacked on his third goal to give Indiana 6-1 lead in the second period. Neither team scored in the third period.
Colton Rayko and Orlando Clark also scored for Indiana.
Tanner Agnello handed out two assists, and Philip Bell, Danny Williams, Ethan Agnello, Michael Castro, Andrew Kobak, Clark and Ben Nettleton each had one assist.
Seamus O’Connor made 11 saves in goal.
Indiana went 1-for-4 on the power play, with Eisenhower scoring the final goal with a man advantage.
Norwin (1-1) was 1-for-5 on the power play, with its first goal coming with the man advantage.
Indiana (2-0) opened the season Monday with an 8-0 win over Greensburg Salem. A PIHL finalist last season, Indiana didn’t get to play for the title after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the final.
Indiana plays host to Westmont Hilltop on Thursday.