Indiana likes to play fast-paced hockey.
It’s hard to get much faster than the Indians played Thursday night.
Trailing 2-1 to Greensburg Salem midway through the second period, Indiana reeled off three goals in 59 seconds.
Game over.
Indiana scored twice more in quick fashion for five goals in 5:25 of ice time and tacked on a sixth straight 19 seconds into the final period, turning a tight contest into an 8-3 romp in a PIHL Class A hockey game at S&T Bank Arena on Thursday night. Indiana is 15-0 and leads the Southeast Division.
“The beginning of the game was pretty shaky,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “I don’t know if we’ve actually had a game where we were down this year. We were down to a really good team and had to shake things up, so I mixed up the lines, and all of the sudden the spark hit. Sometimes that chemistry just seems to happen, and it worked in our favor tonight.”
Indiana has not lost a hockey game since late last season, a span of 22 games.
After reeling off five wins to surge into the playoffs last year, the Indians won twice more in the postseason to reach the Penguins Cup Final. The game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haines thinks his team is still riding the fuel from that extinguished opportunity.
“This is a great team that has a chip on its shoulder about what happened with the COVID restrictions and shutting down the Penguins Cup that they could have won,” Haines said. “A lot of those kids are really upset not being able to play for a Penguins Cup. We had two graduate … but I just think these kids have a chip on their shoulder that they want to win.”
That was apparent after Greensburg Salem scored at 6:08 of the second period for a 2-1 edge.
Korbin Wilson scored the game-tying goal at 10:22, with Ben Nettleton providing the assist.
Ten seconds later, Zach Eisenhower scored off Tanner Agnello’s pass.
Danny Williams scored the third goal at 11:21 off assists from Wilson and Nettleton.
Leading 5-2, Indiana stretched the margin by two when Wilson scored unassisted and Williams scored again off assists from Nettleton and Adam Ball.
Zach Wood scored 19 seconds into the third period off assists from Orlando Clark and Nettleton.
Philip Bell capped Indiana’s scoring at 10:53 of the third period off assists from Jack Mock and Zach Brody.
“We play a fast-paced game,” Haines said, “and we don’t look at the team we’re playing, we just play our game. If we don’t play our game, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”
Indiana has league highs of 96 goals and 128 assists. Eisenhower and Williams have teams highs of 32 points. Eisenhower has 18 goals, and Williams and Nettleton have 14 apiece. Fifteen other players have at least one goal, and nine in that group have multiple goals.
“We have a bunch of guys that can put the puck in the net and a bunch of stellar defensemen that can move the puck and create those offensive opportunities and a very fast-paced offense. Honestly, we should probably bury more goals than we do, but that’s how it’s going.”
Indiana ordinarily outshoots teams by wide margins. The count against Greensburg Salem was a relatively low 38-20.
Goaltender Seamus O’Connor has a 2.07 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.
“Our goaltender kind of gets hung out to dry in the sense that he gets 10, 12 shots a game and sits there cold,” Haines said. “I feel for him a little bit.”
Indiana racked up its third win this week while outscoring the opposition 22-8.
“We have a good squad, and I can’t thank my assistant coaches enough for doing more than I would ever ask of them,” Haines said. “We have played a lot of teams over the last 15, 18 months, and we’ve watched a lot of video. A lot of teams don’t do that. So I feel like our kids are prepared, and when they’re prepared and focused, that’s want we want to accomplish. We want to win and move onto the next game.”
Indiana has three games left in the regular season, beginning Thursday at home against South Park.