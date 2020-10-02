McKEESPORT — While the Indiana girls’ golf team was taking care of business, the boys followed suit at Youghiogheny Country Club on Thursday.
Indiana, needing a win to continue its season, topped Norwin by four strokes, 199-203, to forge a three-way tie atop WPIAL Section 1-AAA. The top two teams and ties advance to the team playoffs, which are expected to be announced today.
In a season shortened and condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana, Norwin and Penn-Trafford emerged atop the section. In unusual turn of events, each team finished 9-3, with each losing once to Armstrong and exchanging sweeps in dual matches. Indiana swept Norwin, which swept Penn-Trafford, which swept Indiana.
Harrison Martineau, a freshman, keyed Thursday’s match, carding a career-low even-par 36 highlighted by three birdies.
As usual, Indiana’s rotating medalist got a lot of help from his friends. Junior Alex Holuta came in at 39, senior Zach Eisenhower at 41, freshman Trevor Todd at 41 and senior Danny Williams at 42.
Norwin’s Logan Divald and Sal Cerilli each shot a 38. Trent Kablack had a 39. Norwin’s other scorers posted a 43 and 45.