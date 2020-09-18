EXPORT — Indiana turned in its second-best round of the season, but it wasn’t enough to beat Penn-Trafford, which knocked off the Indians for the second time this season, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA boys’ golf match Thursday at Manor Valley Golf Course.
Indiana carded a 189 — 21 strokes lower than its previous loss to Penn-Trafford, but the Warriors came in five strokes better with a 184, which is three strokes lower than the score they posted on Indiana’s home course at the Indiana Country Club last week.
The Indians fell to 6-2 in section play but still sit ahead of the 5-3 Warriors. The top two teams in the section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Four Indiana players broke 40, but Penn-Trafford went one better, with all five scorers breaking 40. Indiana’s Trevor Todd and Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski tied for the medalist honor with a 35.
For Indiana, Alex Holuta shot a 37 and was followed by Harrison Martineau with a 38, Danny Williams with a 49 and Zach Eisenhower with a 40.
Alex Turowski, a senior, and freshman brother Nick reversed positions from last week’s win over Indiana. Nick came in at 36 after posting a 2-under-par 34 last week at the ICC. Josh Kapach carded a 37, and Patrick Driscoll and Chase Crissman each for a 38.
Both teams play in Monday’s individual section qualifier tournament at Greensburg Country Club.