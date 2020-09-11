A day after suffering its first loss, Indiana got back on track with a 200-225 win over Latrobe in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at the Indiana Country on Thursday.
Freshman Trevor Todd led Indiana by shooting an even-par 36 and earning the medalist honor. He made birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 6 to make up for a double-bogey on No. 2 and bogey on No. 4.
Zach Eisenhower came in at 3-over with a 39, Alex Holuta and Harrison Martineau each carded a 40.
Jack Fischer contributed a 45 in his first varsity match of the season.
Dom Atkinson led Latrobe (1-4 section) with a 42.
Indiana, 7-1 overall, concluded the first half of section play at 5-1. The Indians opened the second half of section play on Thursday against Penn-Trafford at Manor Valley Golf Course. Penn-Trafford handed Indiana its only loss, 187-213, at the country club on Wednesday.